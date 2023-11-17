Remote Work Security Market Worth $136.0 billion by 2028, Growing At a CAGR of 21.3% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Remote Work Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 51.7 billion in 2023 to USD 136.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing importance of data privacy regulations is a significant driver behind the expansion of the remote work security market. Stringent laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States necessitate robust data security measures.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Work Security Market"

267 - Tables

43 - Figures

277 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67560422

Remote Work Security Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising adoption of remote work. Increasing cases of cybercrime. Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions.

Restraints:

Low readiness to adopt advanced solutions. Lack of awareness regarding remote work security risks Challenges in managing remote devices and networks.

Opportunities:

Growth of cloud computing market. Increasing demand for mobile security solutions. Rise of Internet of Things (IoT).

List of Key Players in Remote Work Security Market:

Cisco (US)

VMware (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Check Point (Israel)

Fortinet (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Broadcom (US)

Cloudflare (US)

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67560422

These regulations demand that organizations safeguard personal and sensitive data from breaches and unauthorized access. Failure to comply can result in substantial fines, compelling organizations to prioritize data security in remote work settings. As a response, businesses invest in remote work security solutions that protect data, enforce access controls, encrypt communications, and monitor data transfers. These measures not only ensure regulatory compliance but also bolster overall cybersecurity in the context of remote work environments.

The solution segment is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The remote work security solution safeguards an organization’s digital assets, data, and remote workforce when employees work outside the traditional office environment. These solutions are crucial in mitigating cybersecurity risks and ensuring that remote work can be conducted securely and efficiently. The remote work security segment comprises VPNs, Identity Access Management, Secure remote work policies, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Secure File Sharing and Collaboration Tools, SASE, and Mobile Threat Defense solutions. In constructing a comprehensive remote work security strategy, organizations should customize security solutions to align with their unique requirements, considering factors such as industry, regulatory mandates, and the existing technology infrastructure. Key elements of this strategy include maintaining up-to-date systems, effectively managing patches, and providing continuous security training to personnel.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=67560422

Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is poised to be a major player in the global remote work security market, with the United States and Canada driving its substantial market size. The region’s cybersecurity focus has intensified due to concerns about cyber risks exacerbated by poor remote work security practices. Issues like insecure Wi-Fi networks, weak passwords, and insufficient employee training have highlighted the need for robust security measures. North American enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies like AI, 5G, ML, blockchain, and the cloud, boosting the demand for cloud security solutions. The rapid shift to remote work in 2020 has amplified security risks, further driving the region’s market for remote work security solutions.

Key players in the remote work security market are Cisco (US), VMware (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Fortinet (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Broadcom (US), Cloudflare (US), Sophos (UK), ZScaler (US), Citrix (US), CyberArk (US), Crowdstrike (US), Forcepoint (US), Proofpoint (US), ESET (Slovakia), Seclore (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative remote work security market technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for remote work security markets.

These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

5G NTN Market

Citizen Services AI Market

Network Management System Market

Video Management System Market

Smart Buildings Market