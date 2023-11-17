Noname Security Announces Technology Integrations with Leading SOAR Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced integrations with leading Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform providers Swimlane , Tines , and Palo Alto Networks . These integrations enable joint customers to automate and streamline their API security incident response processes, enhance threat detection, accelerate remediation, and improve visibility and reporting.



In the API Disconnect Report 2023 released by Noname Security earlier this year, findings revealed that although 94% of security professionals are confident in their current application testing tools, 78% have experienced an API security incident this year. With these new SOAR integrations, Noname Security has built an easy-to-use solution that can run in minutes within organizations’ existing platforms.

“API usage has hit an inflection point, prompting security teams to acknowledge the imperative need for API security as an integral part of IT workflows. By integrating with key SOAR platforms, Noname Security offers immediate access to the best protection against threat actors looking to take advantage of weak or non-existent API security,” said Karl Mattson, CISO at Noname Security. “The integration of the Noname API Security Platform with some of the most widely used orchestration, automation, and response platforms is a significant milestone in the evolution of our partner ecosystem. Today’s news ensures that customers of both Noname and the SOAR community are secure.”

API security has become a critical piece of the cybersecurity puzzle. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Wiz, among others, Noname Security has emerged as a prominent driving force in the collective effort to propel cyber resilience within organizations.

“Swimlane Turbine combines the power of AI with human-in-the-loop, low-code security automation to augment outcomes for the entire security organization,” said Mike Kay, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Swimlane. “Swimlane transcends traditional SOAR technology by ingesting and correlating data from broader integration sets to take action the instant threats occur. Together, Swimlane and Noname will enable security analysts to promptly address critical API security risks, all while automating security use cases beyond the security operations center (SOC).”

The combined Noname Security and SOAR platform integrations offer a number of key customer benefits, including:

Enhanced threat detection: Noname Security has elevated its capabilities by seamlessly integrating API security data with other security events and intelligence feeds. These integrations not only enhance threat detection accuracy but also deliver valuable contextual insights into potential risks while also making this data available to other platforms.

Streamlined incident response: Noname Security can now trigger automated workflows, enabling customers to react more swiftly, effectively, and completely in response to API security incidents.

Efficient remediation: Noname Security's SOAR integrations empower security teams to automate the remediation of API vulnerabilities and threats, reducing the impact of security incidents on their organization.

Improved visibility and reporting: Noname Security users can now harness the power of SOAR technologies to create all-encompassing reports and dashboards. These integrations offer a comprehensive overview of API security throughout the organization, enhancing decision-making capabilities and automating compliance reporting for more informed and streamlined operations.

"We're excited to see Noname add their first pre-built workflow to our Story Library,” said Charlie Ardah, Head of Partnerships at Tines. “We expect our customers to experience significant value from this strong “Better Together” technology partnership."

Noname Security’s rich dataset has implications for, and can be leveraged by many other security teams and programs across the enterprise - including asset/configuration management, vulnerability management, and API registration.

