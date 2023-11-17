Car Finance Market Is Projected to Gain $2,334.3 Billion by 2027, Growing at a 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report released by Allied Market Research, the global car finance market is predicted to achieve $2,334.3 billion by 2027, having endorsed a value of $1,290.7 billion in 2019, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed evaluation of the latest trends, profitable investment pockets, top segments, competitive scenarios, and regional analysis. The report assists market-leading players, investors, new competitors, and stakeholders in devising and taking steps to bolster their competitive edge.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $1,290.7 Billion Market Size in 2027 $2,334.3 Billion CAGR 14.3% No. of Pages in Report 281 Segments Covered Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age, Application, Purpose, and Region Drivers An increase in the average global vehicle price A rise in the demand for vehicles Opportunities Integration of technologies into existing product lines The untapped potential of developing economies Restraints An increase in the utilization of rideshare services Debt increases from various borrowers

The global car finance market is categorized into different segments based on distribution channel, vehicle age, application, purpose, and region. It is offered in two-dimensional and graphical form, permitting an individual or an organization to benefit from approaching the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

The NFT new vehicles segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the major market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global car finance market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. On the other hand, the used vehicle segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The banks segment to maintain prominent revenue growth in 2032-

By distribution channel, the banks segment dominates the highest market share in 2019, acquiring nearly two-fifths of the global car finance market revenue, and is expected to retain its lead position during the forecast period. The OEMs segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027. The credit unions and others segment are also classified in the report.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global car finance market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces studied in the report are North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The report also provides detailed information on the prominent players in the global car finance market such as Toyota Financial Services, Capital One, Volkswagen Finance Private Limited, Ally Financial Inc., General Motors Financial Company, Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Daimler AG, Hitachi Capital Corporation, Bank of America Corporation, and Ford Motor Company. These leading players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, novel technological advances, partnerships, joint ventures, and more to maintain their foothold in the market.

Car Finance Market Key Segments:

By Distribution Channel

Banks

OEMs

Credit Unions

Others

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Application

Personal

Commercial

By Purpose

Loans

Lease

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

