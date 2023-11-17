WithSecure Corporation, Press release, 17 November 2023 at 16:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation presents its updated strategy on 11 December 2023

WithSecure Corporation will present its updated strategy on Monday 11 December 2023 at 14:00 EET.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the updated strategy in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2023-12-11-ws-strategyupdate/register . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



