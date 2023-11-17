New to The Street Announces Episode 530 with Six Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces the 530th episode lineup of its national business TV show, airing on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network. The show features a new business segment, “The Business of Blockchain,” with TV Host Jane King.



New to The Street airs the following six (6) corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). Plastic Waste Conversion- Clean Vision Corp.'s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

3). Fintech – AppTech Payments Corp.'s (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech") interview with Luke D'Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

4). Precision Mapping Solutions – ProStar Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) interview with Page Tucker, Chief Executive Officer .

5). New Blockchain Segment - “The Business of Blockchain,” with TV Host Jane King; Microlending on the Blockchain” topic sponsored by Verda Ventures ; interviews with Jia’s Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder, Huma Finance’s (“Huma”) Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations , and Verda Ventures’ Alex Witt, General Partner.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Secure Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 530

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pha maceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company’s FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug , a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP’s Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat no reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency . Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching the CDI infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Acrux Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , interviews Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV). As a publicly traded Company, Clean Vision operates and seeks to acquire synergistic operations in the sustainable clean-technology and green energy sectors. The Company recently filed a FOR M S-1 registration statement with the United Securities and Exchange Commission and awaits government approval. Along with the S-1 filing, the Company is working with NASDAQ listing officials to pursue an up-list of the Company stock to trade on the NASDAQ Exchange. Dan provides viewers with an update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean-Seas' operations in Quincy, West Virginia, where they are working to put a 100 tons per day (tpd) pyrolysis conversion plant into production, creating clean fuel from plastic waste. The West Virginia Department of Economic Dev e lopment looks to grant the Company low-interest loans and other economic incentives to move forward with the Quincy plant. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, hired CDI Engineering Solutions for the Quincy plant development to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services and E RM (Environmental Resources Management) to provide environmental and permitting support for the project. The Company plans to begin processing plastic for conversion to clean energy at 100 tons per day, starting in 2024 and scaling to 500 tons per day over time. The Company has a postindustrial plastic feedstock agreement for the plant. Dan describes the conversion of feedstock into plastic oil, then sold to entities supplying recycled plastic products to large multinational organizations. Once fully operational and converting plastic waste to 500 tpd, the facility can employ about 200 people. With the West Virginia Project and other operations, the Company looks to lead the plastic recycling industry in solving plastic waste problems. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp. - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ .

Luke D'Angelo, CEO /Chairman of AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech") talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about corporate operations. AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in and innovating seamless payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Luke explains to viewers that current economic issues, high interest rates, inflationary prices, and diminishing markets are all causing problems for companies and individuals. Bottom-line savings and increases in net profits are the objectives, and AppTech's digital payment solutions and options can assist. Merchants and their customers can save every transaction by reducing cost and time. Luke talks about the Company's recently acquired FinZeo , a software development company centered around the movement of money, nationally and globally. Management believes FinZeo will enhance the AppTech platform's current capabilities. Through the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024, AppTech's focus is on more business opportunities, integrations, and sales/marketing executions. The Company is no longer in its R&D cycle and looks to aggressively market its current easy-to-use digital payment platform for receiving and sending payments. Luke informs viewers that AppTech is always looking for possible acquisition targets that can enhance the Company's current and future product offerings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AppTech Payments Corp . - https://apptechcorp.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio, sits with Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) ("ProStar"). As a leader in the precision mapping industry, the Company uses cloud-based technology, GPS, and mobile platforms that capture, record, map data, and display underground infrastructures, like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes. Page informs viewers that the Company is transitioning from its development stage into full-scale sales and marketing. The Company recently closed on a $3.5M funding with proceeds earmarked for expanding its sales and marketing for domestic and international markets. As ProStar's flagship product, PointMan , is becoming more widely used and accepted by construction and infrastructure companies and governmental agencies, it should advance these entities' operations into the digital age. In 2024, management expects continued growth in sales from increasing its sales and marketing efforts and looks to develop more distribution agreements domestically and internationally. ProStar's services and products identify critical infrastructures with an immediate digital map location of buried critical infrastructures, reducing construction costs, improving efficiencies, increasing safety, and helping the environment. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit ProStar Holdings, Inc .- https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

New to The Street introduces its latest segment, “The Business of Blockchain,” with TV Host Jane King. Verda Ventures sponsors the topic: “Microlending on the Blockchain.” Jane King investigates the new blockchain microlending platforms that give the working poor access to capital and a chance for success. A panel of guests, J ia’s Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder, Huma Finance’s (“Huma”) Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations , and Verda Ventures’ Alex Witt, General Partner, are with Jane at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio discussing the importance in microlending and its positive results. Jane introduces a “Case-Study” a Kenyan spice merchant, Francis Njorogo, who uses Jia’s microlending blockchain platform to obtain working capital for spice inventories. Jia transformed Francis’ business and life, enabling his spice business to generate more revenue through better inventories. His successful growth has earned him more money and allowed him to purchase land to build a home. Jia has also helped a medical facility purchase needed supplies and a school purchased books and paid teachers. Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations of Huma, a blockchain-based decentralized lending protocol, believes the blockchain will revolutionize global capital markets. Transactional speed, transparency, trust, and efficiency when utilizing a blockchain lending platform give people worldwide opportunities and a layer of equity not available through legacy lending methods. Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder of Jia, discusses how he met Francis Njorogo during his visit to a Kenya public market. He describes how he saw the inefficiency of Francis’ spice business and introduced Francis to Jia for microlending capital needs. Jia has lending capacities at various amounts depending on a client’s needs. Alex Witt, General Partner at Verda Ventures, wants to inform US lawmakers of the importance of blockchain microlending platforms and for lawmakers and others to look beyond the FTX collapse and grasp the understanding of how the blockchain can advance small business owners’ access to business capital.

New to The Street’s "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack" topic concerns recent hacking into well-known casino properties, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts . Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Seku r® ) and New to the Street TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the significance of the data stolen. The hack occurred from a source in the USA, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. Alain says casino data is valuable, providing information like names, addresses, hotel stay particulars, and other private info. Most likely, the hackers are selling stolen data on the “Dark Web.” Even if you haven’t been to these Las Vegas properties recently, data from years ago was probably on the servers when stolen. At the onset, it looked like the hack came from an email; casinos and other businesses, unfortunately, use open-source email platforms. The best option is to have a secure email platform from Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Sekur offers a new product, SekurReply, a software that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Unique to Sekur, the product enables splitting a business domain, allowing emails on Sekur’s platform without limiting the domain’s other emails on other platforms. The product comes with SekurMail's SekurSend/SekurReply feature that invites electronic communication on Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platform. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. SekurMail has two alias email addresses used for general emails, not for transmitting private data. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which allows end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber’s internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland , the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the next "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack." The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX):

AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with its commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements and a full suite of patented technology capabilities - www.apptechcorp.com .

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. ("ProStar") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth's surface. ProStar's PointMan is a Software as a Service (SaaS) product that seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors - https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

About Verda Ventures :

Verda Ventures is a venture fund that backs leading post-revenue asset tokenization companies. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization represents an estimated $16T market opportunity by 2030 , catalyzed by the exponential pace of innovation in the blockchain, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and liquidity for yielding RWAs. We focus primarily on tokenized productive private credit in emerging markets (short duration, high payback, and attractive yields) & high-quality yielding natural capital assets, including tokenized renewable energy - https://verda.ventures/ .

About Huma Finance (“Huma”):

Huma Finance (“Huma”)is an open protocol for building next-gen decentralized risk and lending solutions backed by income and receivables. Huma intends to level up DeFi infrastructure, capturing more signals to underwrite risk-on borrowings to expand DeFi's reach massively. Huma Lending Protocol makes it possible to create a credit line for every wallet. The Company can build different lending pools and leverage different income streams for various use cases, from business loans to personal loans and factoring to many other lending products. Huma is Re-imagining private credit, an On-chain credit platform where high-performing receivables meet with global capital - https://huma.finance/ .

About Jia:

Jia brings real-world asset returns to crypto investors while tackling the multi-trillion-dollar credit gap in emerging markets. By providing blockchain-based financing to small businesses and rewarding borrowers who repay with ownership, Jia enables them to create wealth and prosperity for themselves and their communities. Jia’s mission envisions a world where everyone has control of their financial destiny. Jia is building that world by creating a global financial community where small businesses can participate as active members, access capital when needed, be rewarded for the value they contribute to the economy and build wealth for their families - https://www.jia.xyz/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d6639fe-14b4-48ce-9f49-cf100449ccac