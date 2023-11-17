Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 17 November 2023

No. 29/2023

Change of Board of Directors – employee elected member steps down and is succeeded by alternate

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that Kadir Ünver is stepping down as an employee elected member of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S as of 20 November 2023.

“I would like to thank Kadir Ünver for his time and contribution as a member of the board,” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors.

For the remaining part of the term, Kadir Ünver will be succeeded by the alternate Rune Christensen, who is Head of Legal Affairs & M&A Support.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Director of External Communications, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 73.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

