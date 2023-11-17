Airport Ground Handling Services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Security Services (Passenger Security Checks, Access Control and Surveillance), by Cargo Handling (Freight Handling, Cargo Storage and Warehousing, Customs Clearance Services), by Ramp Services (Aircraft Marshalling, Aircraft De-icing/Anti-icing, Lavatory Services, Water and Potable Water Services), by Ground Support Equipment (GSE) (Baggage Handling, Aircraft Loading and Unloading, Fuelling Services, Pushback and Towing, Aircraft Maintenance and Cleaning), by Type (Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Services, Ramp Services, Passenger Handling Services, Cargo Handling Services, Security Services, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global airport ground handling services market was valued at US$37.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs): Driving Operational Scale

The rapid expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs) contributes significantly to the growth of the airport ground handling services market. LCCs, characterized by frequent and rapid turnarounds, rely on efficient ground handling services to maintain their operational scale. Ground handlers play a crucial role in meeting the unique requirements of LCCs, ensuring quick aircraft turnarounds, rapid baggage handling, and efficient boarding processes. As LCCs continue to expand their market share, the demand for specialized ground handling services tailored to their operational model rises.

Focus on Passenger Experience: Seamless Transitions

The growing emphasis on enhancing the passenger experience drives the need for efficient ground handling services. Airports and airlines recognize the pivotal role of ground handling in creating a positive passenger journey. Streamlined processes, quick baggage delivery, and efficient boarding contribute to a seamless transition for passengers. For instance, well-coordinated ground handling services ensure that passengers experience minimal delays, contributing to overall satisfaction and loyalty.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Airport Ground Handling Services Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the airport ground handling services market, reshaping the industry's landscape and forcing ground handling service providers to adapt swiftly to unprecedented challenges. The most notable effects of the pandemic included a substantial decrease in global air travel, significant changes in passenger behaviour and preferences, and a heightened focus on health and safety measures. As governments around the world-imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns, air travel demand plummeted, leading to a sharp reduction in flights and passenger traffic. This, in turn, resulted in a severe reduction in the demand for ground handling services. Many ground handling companies faced financial strain as they had to scale down their operations, leading to layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

To ensure passenger and employee safety, the airport ground handling industry had to rapidly implement enhanced health and safety protocols, such as stringent cleaning procedures, contactless processes, and social distancing measures. These measures were not only necessary for pandemic control but also became essential for rebuilding traveller confidence in air travel.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Air Cargo Demand: A Cargo Handling Impetus

The surge in global air cargo demand propels the need for specialized ground handling services for freight. As e-commerce and global trade expand, airports witness a significant uptick in air cargo volumes. Ground handlers play a crucial role in efficiently managing cargo operations, including loading, unloading, and warehousing. A seamless integration of cargo handling services ensures timely deliveries, reducing transit times and contributing to the overall efficiency of air cargo operations.

Airport Infrastructure Development: Meeting Capacity Demands

Airport infrastructure development projects worldwide contribute to the demand for advanced ground handling services. As airports undergo expansions and upgrades to accommodate increasing passenger and aircraft volumes, the need for efficient ground handling solutions becomes imperative. Ground handling services that leverage advanced technologies and processes play a vital role in ensuring that airports can handle heightened capacity without compromising on operational efficiency or passenger satisfaction.

Global Tourism Trends: Supporting Passenger Handling Services

The evolving landscape of global tourism directly influences the demand for airport ground handling services, particularly passenger handling. Increasing tourism trends drive higher footfall at airports, necessitating smooth and efficient ground handling operations. For example, streamlined check-in processes, effective boarding procedures, and quick baggage services contribute to a positive experience for tourists, supporting the growth of the airport ground handling services market. The alignment of ground handling services with evolving tourism patterns becomes crucial in meeting the diverse needs of passengers from around the world.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Automation and Digitalization are Transforming the Industry

The adoption of automation and digitalization in ground handling services represents a significant opportunity for the market. Technologies such as automated baggage handling systems, real-time data analytics, and contactless passenger services enhance operational efficiency and improve the overall passenger experience. These innovations have the potential to reduce operational costs, improve accuracy, and streamline the flow of passengers and cargo, making them a strategic focus for service providers looking to enhance their offerings and stay competitive.

For instance, on 29 Sept 2023, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has initiated a proof-of-concept trial using Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs) at its cargo terminal in Barcelona Airport. The trial, utilizing Linde AGV forklift trucks, will last for seven months and, if successful, could lead to the adoption of this technology in other WFS stations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Two types of AGV forklifts will be used, enhancing cargo transportation within the facility and integrating WFS's Cargospot Mobile warehouse management system with AGV Robotic WMS for a streamlined solution. WFS is actively exploring automation opportunities, with AGV ground handling tractors also under consideration for warehouse-to-apron cargo movement.

The Rise of E-Commerce and Global Trade has Led to an Expansion in Cargo Handling Services

The global expansion of e-commerce and international trade offers significant growth potential for cargo handling services within the market. With the increasing movement of goods via air transport, there is a growing demand for efficient cargo handling, secure storage, customs clearance, and cold chain services. Ground handling service providers can tap into this expanding market by tailoring their offerings to meet the unique needs of cargo customers, diversifying their service portfolios, and expanding their presence in the cargo handling segment.

On 10 may 2023, DSV and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) have expanded their global partnership, with WFS securing a long-term European Gateway cargo handling contract in Liege, Belgium. WFS is now operating DSV's hub facility in Liege, offering warehouse handling for cargo transported on DSV's all-cargo charters and commercial freighter services. This partnership enhances DSV's air logistics supply chain capabilities and strengthens the collaboration between the two companies. The Liege hub will also accommodate special cargoes, including pharmaceuticals and perishables, further expanding WFS's support services.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the airport ground handling services market are Airport Associates, AirPort GmbH, Aviapartner, Celebi Aviation Holding, Delta Global Services (DGS), Dnata, Fraport AG, John Menzies Ltd., LUG Air cargo handling GmbH, Qatar Aviation Services, Swissport International AG , Swissport International Ltd., TCR International, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

25 Sept 2023, Hainan Airlines has given a multi-year contract to Airport Handling, a joint venture of top global air and travel services operator dnata, to oversee its ground handling operations at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP).

23 Sept 2023, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) and Polar Air Cargo extend their cargo handling partnership in North America with a new long-term contract at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

07 March 2023, Swissport International AG partnered with Dnata to provide ground handling services at Dubai International Airport.





