The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts Innovating Cancer at the Frontier for Community and Rural Patients event in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is proud to announce its upcoming Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event, Innovating Cancer at the Frontier for Community and Rural Patients. This free in-person event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at iWerx in Kansas City, Missouri.



The event will feature a panel of health care professionals and industry experts that will explore innovative approaches, share insights and foster collaborations that aim to improve the quality of cancer care in underserved areas. Attendees will hear from experts on the revolutionary cancer care that is on the frontier for the community and rural patients of Missouri.

The event will cover the following sessions:

KUCC and Strategy Roy Jensen, M.D.

Achievement of Masonic Cancer Alliance (MCA)–Community and Rural Area Cancer Care Gary Doolittle, M.D.

Optimizing Care Delivery for the Community: Leveraging Partnerships Across the Cancer Control Continuum Jennifer R. Klemp, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.A.

Clinic Research for the Community, Underrepresented, and Rural Populations Joaquina Baranda, M.D.

PIVOT: Patient Research Advocacy Program Hope Krebill, M.S.W., B.S.N., RN

Panel Discussion: Cancer Treatment Advances in KU—Proton, HIPEC, and CART-Cell Therapy Mazin Al-Kasspooles, M.D., FACS; Anurag Singh, M.D.; Ronny Rotondo, M.D.



Innovating Cancer at the Frontier will feature a diverse range of speakers, panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to address the unique needs of community and rural patients. In addition to the enriching content, attendees will have the opportunity to network and foster connections and collaborations that will drive positive change in the landscape of cancer care.

To learn more and register, visit the Innovating Cancer at the Frontier for Community and Rural Patients event page.

