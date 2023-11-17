Military Satellites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Satellites Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites, Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) Satellites), by End-user (Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Forces), by Type (Communication Satellites, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Navigation Satellites, Weather Satellites, Other), by Payload Type (Imaging Payloads, Communication Payloads, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Payloads, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Payloads, Navigation & Surveillance Payloads, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military satellites market was valued at US$14.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Nuclear Deterrence and Command Control: Orbital Sovereignty

Military satellites contribute to nuclear deterrence and command control capabilities. Space-based assets play a vital role in maintaining secure communication links for nuclear command and control systems. For instance, satellites ensure reliable and secure communication between decision-makers and strategic nuclear forces. This orbital sovereignty reinforces the credibility and responsiveness of a nation's nuclear deterrent, contributing to global strategic stability.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Satellites Market?

The pandemic led to financial uncertainties and budget constraints for governments worldwide. Many nations, grappling with the economic impacts of the pandemic, reviewed their defence spending and, in some cases, deferred or reduced procurement of military satellite systems. This delay in contracts and budgetary pressures impacted the revenue and growth prospects of companies in the military satellites industry.

The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Disruptions in the supply of critical components and materials had a cascading effect on the production and delivery of military satellite systems. These disruptions led to project delays, cost overruns, and supply chain diversification efforts, increasing the complexity of satellite manufacturing.

Many military organizations temporarily shifted their priorities during the pandemic, focusing on domestic response efforts, including disaster relief, healthcare support, and border security. While these activities remained essential, they diverted resources and attention away from planned military satellite deployments and upgrades. The shift in operational priorities impacted the scheduling and implementation of satellite projects.

The pandemic underscored the importance of secure and resilient communication networks. This emphasis on security and reliability further highlighted the value of military satellite systems. Governments recognized the need to bolster their space-based assets to ensure uninterrupted communication, data sharing, and reconnaissance capabilities during crises, including pandemics.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote working and remote operations across various industries, including the defence sector. This shift necessitated enhanced satellite communication systems to support remote military operations, real-time decision-making, and secure data transmission. The market responded by developing and upgrading satellite technologies to meet this increased demand.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Use of Satellites for Tactical Communication Drive the Market Growth

The increasing use of satellites for tactical communication is a pivotal driver behind the growth of the military satellites market. Satellites have become indispensable tools for ensuring reliable and secure communication in the battlefield, where traditional ground-based infrastructure may be limited, vulnerable, or non-existent. This shift in military communication strategies has led to a surge in the demand for satellite-based solutions.

The modern military's reliance on satellite communication in remote and challenging environments. For instance, during military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, the U.S. armed forces extensively utilized satellite communication to maintain contact between deployed units, headquarters, and command centres. Special operations force in these regions carried portable satellite communication gear, which allowed them to establish real-time, secure, and long-range communications with satellite-enabled devices. These devices not only enabled voice communication but also data transmission, including the exchange of critical information, such as target coordinates and satellite imagery.

The Growing Emphasis on Network-Centric Warfare and Information Superiority

The growing emphasis on network-centric warfare and information superiority is a key driver shaping the military satellites market. In modern military operations, having rapid access to real-time information and the ability to share it seamlessly across various branches and units is essential. This approach, known as network-centric warfare, relies on a network of interconnected assets, including satellites, to provide a clear advantage on the battlefield.

Network-centric warfare involves the fusion of data from various sources, such as satellites, ground-based sensors, and airborne platforms, into a unified, coherent picture for commanders and frontline troops. This enables faster decision-making, more effective resource allocation, and enhanced situational awareness. Military satellites play a crucial role in this ecosystem by providing secure and high-bandwidth communication links, as well as real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Small Satellites Offer Unique Economic Opportunities, due to their Shorter Development Time

Small satellites indeed offer unique economic opportunities due to their shorter development time. This advantage stems from their smaller size, reduced complexity, and the ability to leverage existing technologies and commercial off-the-shelf components, making them a cost-effective option for various applications. Traditional large satellites often require several years of development and testing before they can be launched into space. In contrast, small satellites, also known as CubeSats, nanosatellites, or microsatellites, can be developed more swiftly.

This shorter development cycle means that they can be designed, built, and launched in a fraction of the time compared to their larger counterparts. This accelerated timeline can be a game-changer, especially in scenarios where speed to deployment is critical. Planet Labs, a private Earth-imaging company, has harnessed the economic opportunity of small satellites to the fullest. They have launched fleets of small Earth-observing satellites that capture high-resolution images of our planet. These CubeSats, often referred to as "Doves," are built and launched in rapid succession. This allows Planet Labs to provide customers with frequent and up-to-date imagery of the Earth's surface. The shorter development time of small satellites has empowered them to maintain a competitive edge in the Earth observation market.

Collaboration Between Countries and Government Opportunities for the Market Growth

Collaboration between countries and government agencies presents a significant opportunity for growth in the military satellites market. Such partnerships can leverage the collective resources, expertise, and infrastructure of multiple nations, fostering technological advancements and cost-sharing. A prime example of this opportunity can be found in the form of international space alliances, such as the Five Eyes alliance (comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand). These nations collaborate closely on intelligence gathering and sharing through satellite technologies. By pooling resources and expertise, they enhance their collective satellite capabilities and expand their reach for military and intelligence purposes.

International collaboration can also lead to shared satellite constellations that serve both civilian and military purposes. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Copernicus program is a noteworthy illustration of this approach. Copernicus consists of a network of Earth-observing satellites designed for applications such as environmental monitoring, disaster management, and climate change research. By partnering with government agencies and organizations across Europe, the ESA has created a robust satellite infrastructure that not only benefits civilian users but also holds military and security applications. This collaboration not only reduces individual nations' financial burdens but also promotes synergy and knowledge sharing, driving innovation in satellite technology.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military satellites market are Airbus Defence and Space, Boeing Defence, Space & Security, Comtech Telecommunications, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Intelsat S.A., Iridium Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

16 Sept 2023, Airbus Defence and Space awarded a contract by the French Ministry of Defence to provide a new generation of military communication satellites.

24 Aug 2023, General Dynamics acquired Satcom Direct, a leading provider of satellite communications services. The acquisition will expand General Dynamics' capabilities in the military satellite market.

04 Aug 2023, Boeing Defence, Space & Security (BDS) was awarded a $1.2 billion contract by the U.S. Space Force to build and deliver two new geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) communications satellites. The satellites will be part of the Protected Tactical Satellite (PTS) constellation, which will provide secure and resilient communications for the U.S. military.





