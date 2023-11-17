17 November 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that, with effect from 19 November 2023, it will be in a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 30 September 2023.

The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.

