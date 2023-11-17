Daguan·Keweiwei Brand Value (China) Network Presented a Brief Overview of Global Industry Dynamics

Beijing, China, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 17, 2023, www.bvrcn.com Daguan·Keweiwei Brand Value (China) Network, which developed first systematic, scientific, and comprehensive " China Brand Value Evaluation Standard " and successfully organized and globally released 8 sessions of “Daguan·Keweiwei China Brand Value Top 100” and 3 sessions of “Daguan ·Keweiwei World Brand Value Top 900”, presented a brief overview of global industry dynamics.

Firstly, as for electronics industry, the global consumer electronics market has experienced remarkable losses in 2022. In 2023, the global consumer electronics market may reach the bottom and in 2024 it may grow again. The semiconductor industry got some great news because of the artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT, higher AI models. Therefore, chips including AI chips, switching chips, optical model chips should help the semiconductor industry to grow for a long time.

Secondly, as for media industry , traditional media industries such as TV, newspapers and radio face some challenges while new media industries including live streaming are becoming new growth points.

Thirdly, as for real estate industry, in 2023, Chinese real estate market shows little signs of recovery despite a series of government adjustment and optimization measures.

Fourthly, as for home appliance industry, in the first half of 2023, the home appliance industry did not do well.

Fifthly, as for clothing industry, Chinese clothing industry is becoming more and more difficult to make profits because costs are rising. LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate, sounded the alarm bell for slower sales of the entire luxury apparel industry. Both the Chinese and international clothing industry are all facing some challenges.

Sixthly, as for finance industry, global financial regulation continues to tighten, strengthening the banking industry crisis response management. Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank went bankrupt and UBS acquired Credit Suisse. In addition, from a global market perspective,the insurance industry has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2023, the securities industry operated steadily, and the statistics showed that revenue and net profit of the securities industry in the first half of 2023 managed gains.

Seventhly, as for public utility industry, from January to August 2023, Chinese public utility industry including electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry realized total profits of 466.91 billion yuan, up 40.4%.

Eighthly, as for energy industry, coal prices have been shocked drastically and continued downward and the volatility of oil prices is expected in 2023 with some fluctuations.

Ninthly, as for defense industry, big companies continued to play an important role in the global shipbuilding market.

Tenthly, as for steel industry, the world's major steel producers experienced negative growth, year-on-year except India.

Eleventhly, as for basic chemical industry, from January to August, 2023, profits of chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing industry fell by 51.1% year-on-year.

Twelfthly, as for automotive industry, new energy vehicles are playing more and more important roles in the world.

Thirteenthly, as for computer industry, PC industry will have a slow recovery. Sales of desktops and laptops are likely to increase because new products incorporate more artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Fourteenthly, as for food and beverage industry, companies such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, reported good sales.

Fifteenthly, as for the services industry such as tourism industry, hotel & food industry, education and training, experienced a positive growth.

Sixteenthly, as for medical biotechnology industry , the United States and Europe and others are still dominating the market.

