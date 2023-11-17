Ello, World’s Most Advanced AI Reading Coach Recognized by Common Sense Media as Top AI Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ello, developer of the world’s most advanced AI reading coach, announced today that Common Sense Media rated the Ello app as one of its top 10 AI products for ethical use, transparency, safety and impact.



Ello received an overall ranking of 4 out of 5 and 5 out of 5 for privacy and kids’ safety in Common Sense Media’s first-ever AI-ratings system. Common Sense Media recognized Ello as a company that displayed Responsible AI practices, especially its machine learning fairness that contributed to the app's high rating. Ello was also recognized for the unique design of its AI reading tutor, the selection of diverse and engaging books that it offers, and the positive ways the AI tutor motivates young, struggling readers. Ello’s detailed Participatory Disclosures provided a strong basis for its positive evaluation against the “Common Sense AI Principles,” the AI ratings system, developed with input from a range of AI experts. To read more about Common Sense's AI rating and review of Ello, please visit https://www.commonsensemedia.org/ai-ratings/ello.

“Ello worked directly with parents, children and educators to build our AI reading tutor to ensure the experience is educational and safe while also addressing diversity and representation in children’s reading,” said Dr. Elizabeth Adams, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer of Ello. “Nearly 70% of American children read behind grade level, and the latest AI technology can help address this issue by providing 1:1 reading support while still putting privacy and safety of kids first. We are honored that Common Sense Media recognized Ello as a responsible AI application.”

Addressing Childhood Literacy Through 1:1 AI Reading Coach and Best Child Speech Recognition Technology on the Market

The U.S. has a big problem with child literacy. The NAEP – Nation’s Report Card - shows that 69% of 4th graders cannot read proficiently. Until now, the edtech industry has not had the technical tools to provide 1:1 teaching, but AI has changed everything. Ello is going to solve Bloom’s Two Sigma problem and democratize education through its AI-based reading tools and dramatically scale 1:1 teaching.

With a mission to empower every child to embark on a reading journey, regardless of their resources or environment, Ello excels at precisely aligning books with a child’s reading proficiency and interests, thus fostering heightened engagement throughout the reading experience.

Ello’s first product is the world’s most advanced reading coach, powered by proprietary speech recognition and AI. It listens, understands, and engages with children to teach them critical reading skills. With proprietary speech recognition that can understand a child's speech at a phoneme level, Ello can understand a child in a way technology has been unable to before. Ello’s proprietary speech recognition outperforms Whisper, known to be the best child speech recognition technology on the market. The current model is patent-pending and is specifically designed to work on the task of children reading (versus conversational speech).

Ello is solving one of education's largest issues - scaling 1:1 instruction to maximize the learning potential of all children, regardless of resources. Its first product is the world's most advanced reading coach, powered by proprietary speech recognition and generative AI. It listens, understands, and engages with children to teach them critical reading skills. Founded by a team of experts in education, childhood development and artificial intelligence, Ello is scaling the process of 1:1 teaching using AI, starting with learning how to read. Learn more at https://www.ello.com/

