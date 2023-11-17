Results of VVC Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:



Shareholders’ Meeting

The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") took place virtually yesterday with 43 attendees and representation by Proxy of about 68.6% of the shareholders. At the AGM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management with over 71.8% of the tendered votes being in favor and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company with 83.8% of the tendered votes being in favor.

The formal business session of the AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company and answered questions from shareholders.

The Presentation of the AGM will be posted on the Company website.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their support over the past year. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving you in the coming year.”

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

