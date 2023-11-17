Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KVUE). The lawsuit alleges Kenvue made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information in the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s May 2023 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) regarding the Company’s business, operational and financial results, including allegations that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine (or “PE”), which it knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of PE in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; and (3) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of PE.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2023.

