Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2024 to the holders of record on December 18, 2023.

