ChargePoint (CHPT) Plummets after Revenue Shortfall, CEO and CFO Sacked- Hagen Berman

The investigation focuses on circumstances surrounding its recently announced disastrous financial results and executive departures.

More specifically, on Nov. 16, 2023, ChargePoint announced preliminary Q3 2024 financial results with revenues expected to miss analysts’ consensus expectations by about 30% and representing a year-over-year decline. In addition, the company said it would take a second consecutive impairment charge – this one in the amount of $42 million that, in turn, would result in as much as negative 23% GAAP gross margin.

ChargePoint also announced the abrupt departures of its CEO (Pasquale Romano) and, at the request of its board, its CFO (Rex S. Jackson).

This news resulted in a wave of analyst downgrades and drove the price of ChargePoint shares plummeting over 35% lower during intraday trading on Nov. 17, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether ChargePoint may have misrepresented the relative strength of its business and operations, including inventory management and competitive threats,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ChargePoint should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CHPT@hbsslaw.com.

