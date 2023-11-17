SiTime Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that SiTime granted two restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on November 16, 2023, to Beth Howe, SiTime’s new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. These RSU grants were made in connection with the previously disclosed agreement with Ms. Howe and as a material inducement to her joining SiTime. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of SiTime’s Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The first RSU for 50,918 shares of SiTime’s common stock will vest over four years with 25% vesting on November 20, 2024, and the remainder will vest as to 1/16 of the total RSU for each quarter thereafter, in each case subject to Ms. Howe’s continued service on each vesting date. The second RSU for 3,771 shares of SiTime common stock will vest in full on November 20, 2023, subject to Ms. Howe’s continued service on such vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.



