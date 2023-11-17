CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $1 Billion Buyback Program

Basildon, November 17, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the €400 million component of its $1 billion share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period November 8, 2023 through November 10, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (*)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) November 8, 2023 1,298,000 9.6461 12,520,637.80 13,360,772.60 November 9, 2023 970,000 9.6379 9,348,763.00 9,994,762.52 November 10, 2023 1,000,000 9.2811 9,281,100.00 9,914,999.13 3,268,000 - 31,150,500.80 33,270,534.25

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of November 10, 2023, the Company held 39,502,687 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

