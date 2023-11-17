Abaxx Announces Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (“Abaxx Singapore”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on November 16, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 8,328,314 common shares, representing 32.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.



Shareholders of the Company approved an increase of the size of the board of the directors to seven (7), and all seven (7) directors proposed by management were elected to the Company’s board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Joshua Crumb 5,301,514 92.1 454,912 7.9 Thom McMahon 5,244,238 91.1 512,188 8.9 Margot Naudie 4,456,925 77.4 1,299,501 22.6 Catherine Flax 5,065,635 88.0 690,791 12.0 W. Scott Leckie 4,672,144 81.1 1,084,282 18.8 Cyrus Hiramanek 5,382,936 93.5 373,490 6.5 Jeff Currie 5,629,535 97.8 126,891 2.2



Shareholders also voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % 8,176,098 98.2 152,216 1.8



Further, shareholders voted in favour of approving certain amendments to the Company’s stock option plan, as more particularly described in the management information circular for the Meeting. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % 4,070,403 70.7 1,686,023 29.3



Finally, shareholders voted in favour of approving certain amendments to the Company’s restricted stock unit plan, as more particularly described in the management information circular for the Meeting. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % 4,163,941 72.3 1,592,485 27.7



For more information refer to the management information circular dated October 10, 2023, available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development-stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority-owned Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.) – a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media.

