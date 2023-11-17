DIVERGENT Energy Services Provides a Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) provides the following Corporate Update.



Approximately 80% of the Company’s recent historical annual sales were attributable to one customer, which has recently experienced a material slow down in their business (as disclosed in the Company's management, discussion, and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023). According to the public record, the customer, a private US company, is undergoing a sale and restructuring process, the outcome and timing of which, including any changes to the Company's anticipated sales to the customer, is currently unknown.

The Company expects to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 on November 29, 2023.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Ken Olson, Chief Financial Officer, ken.olson@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides fluids management products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC.

