HII is Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Support

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division received a cost-plus-award fee contract from the U.S. Navy for follow yard support of the Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer program.



This contract, which allows for the continuation of key technical management and support functions that enable coordinated production of DDGs under existing construction contracts, includes four option years with a total potential contract value of $185 million if all options are exercised.

“This is another exciting opportunity for our shipbuilders to demonstrate their versatility in handling all aspects of shipbuilding,” Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG 51 Program Manager Ben Barnett said. “We are honored to provide this support to our Navy customer and the nation’s defense.”

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection. Guided missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. surface fleet and are capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-ddg-51-class-follow-yard-support-award-2023/

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db7049cf-7644-4058-b013-a8467012e02a