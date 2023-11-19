Liquid Dietary Supplement Market Size Worth US$ 120 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid dietary supplement market is estimated at a value of US$ 49.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at an impressive 9.2% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that North America is forecasted to hold a dominant revenue share across the forecast period.



High focus on preventive healthcare and increasing disposable income are primarily driving demand for liquid dietary supplements around the world. The growing demand for clean-label products, growing concerns about sustainability, and the increasing need to avoid allergens are some of the major factors responsible for shifting consumer preference toward plant-based supplements. Plant-based vitamins and minerals are superior to synthetic nutrients in terms of health benefits, which is why the demand for organic plant-based liquid dietary supplements is slated to soar high in the future.

Liquid dietary supplement manufacturers are focusing on launching new liquid dietary supplements to boost their sales and revenue generation potential in the future.

In 2022, Amway India announced the launch of nutrition supplements in trendy, tasty, convenient, and simplified formats like flavorful gummies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips under its flagship brand Nutrilite.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 120 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 327 Tables No. of Figures 111 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for liquid dietary supplements is projected to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The global liquid dietary supplement market is forecasted to reach US$ 120 billion by 2034-end.

High focus on health and fitness, growing availability of dietary supplements, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and high spending on the R&D of advanced liquid dietary supplements are key market drivers.

High cost of premium liquid dietary supplements and implementation of strict regulatory norms are slated to be key restraints for market development in the long run.

Senior citizens and women are projected to account for around half of global liquid dietary supplement sales revenue by 2034-end.

Demand for liquid dietary supplements in North America is set to rise at 11.1% CAGR and account for a significant revenue share of the global market.

Liquid dietary supplements containing vitamins and minerals are projected to be the most popular all over the world.

Sales of liquid dietary supplements in China are projected to bring in a revenue of US$ 15.8 billion by the end of 2034.

“Liquid dietary supplements made from plant-based and natural ingredients are projected to be highly sought after in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BASF SE

Herbalife International

Bayer AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corporation

E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Glanbia Plc.



Winning Strategy

New liquid dietary supplement suppliers are investing in product innovation to create better supplements that suit the changing requirements of consumers around the world. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are also estimated to be popular strategies adopted by key liquid dietary supplement companies to gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global liquid dietary supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on ingredient (amino acids, botanicals, vitamins & minerals, others), end user (men, women, kids, senior citizens), distribution channel (health & beauty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, pharmacies & drug stores, others), and application (bone & joint health, general wellbeing, heart health, immune & digestive health, sports nutrition, weight loss, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

