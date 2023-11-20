ALTICE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altice USA, Inc. on Behalf of Altice Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATUS) on behalf of Altice stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Altice has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 25, 2023, media outlets reported that Altice co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Armando Pereira had been placed under house arrest in Portugal in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption, tax fraud and money laundering at Altice Portugal.

On this news, Altice's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 7.25%, to close at $3.20 per share on July 25, 2023.

