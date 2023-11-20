JAMES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired James River securities between August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 12, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



James River is an exempted holding company registered in Bermuda, organized for the purpose of acquiring and managing insurance and reinsurance entities. The Company owns five insurance companies based in the United States focused on specialty insurance niches as well as a Bermuda-based reinsurance company.

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, the Company announced its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release, wherein James River disclosed that it had “identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium . . . in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment” in the previously issued financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Moreover, it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting because the “Company’s control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively[.]”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.99, or 7%, to close at $13.15 on November 8, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

