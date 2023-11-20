Unlocking the Potential of UVC LEDs: A Market Size Analysis and Strategic Insights

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global UVC LEDs Market is valued at US$ 347.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 57.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Growing awareness and emphasis on disinfection and sterilization in various industries, including healthcare, water treatment, and air purification, were driving the demand for UVC LEDs. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the awareness of the importance of effective disinfection methods, leading to increased adoption of UVC LEDs for air and surface disinfection in public spaces, healthcare facilities, and commercial settings.

Moreover, ongoing technological advancements, including improvements in UVC LED efficiency, power output, and durability, were making UVC LEDs more attractive for a broader range of applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global UVC LEDs market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including power, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global UVC LEDs market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global UVC LEDs market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global UVC LEDs Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, water/air disinfection is anticipated to dominate the UVC LEDs market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 0.347 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 8.4 billion Growth Rate 57.8% Key Market Drivers Rising global health concerns

Increased focus on disinfecting solutions

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled ams OSRAM

Crystal IS, Inc.

Convergever Inc.

DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd.

Harvatek Corporation

Heraeus Holding GmbH

High Power Lighting Corporation

IBT Group

International Light Technologies, Inc.

IRTronix, Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global UVC LEDs market include,

In March 2023, Crystal IS showcased new generation Klaran single-chip UVC LED. The new UVC LED emits 160 mW in the 260-270 nm range.

In September 2022, ams OSRAM launched OSLON UV 6060, a 100mW UV-C LED. The new product perfectly complements the company’s UV-C led product offerings intended for purification applications.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global UVC LEDs market growth include ams OSRAM, Crystal IS, Inc., Convergever Inc., DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd., Harvatek Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, High Power Lighting Corporation, IBT Group, International Light Technologies, Inc., and IRTronix, Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global UVC LEDs market based on power, application, end user and region

Global UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Power Low Power Mid Power High Power

Global UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Healthcare HVAC Water Treatment Consumer Electronics Others

Global UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Water/Air Disinfection Sterilization Others (Sensing, etc.)

Global UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa UVC LEDs Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the UVC LEDs Report:

What will be the market value of the global UVC LEDs market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global UVC LEDs market?

What are the market drivers of the global UVC LEDs market?

What are the key trends in the global UVC LEDs market?

Which is the leading region in the global UVC LEDs market?

What are the major companies operating in the global UVC LEDs market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global UVC LEDs market?

