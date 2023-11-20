Ethernet Switches Market Insights Revealed in New RationalStat Report, Highlighting Key Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ethernet Switches Market is estimated at US$ 38.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Ethernet switches are network devices that are crucial components in local area networks (LANs) and are used to connect multiple devices within a network, such as computers, printers, and servers.

Growing demand for higher network speeds and bandwidth, driven by data-intensive applications, cloud computing, video streaming, and the Internet of Things (IoT), has led to an increased need for advanced and faster Ethernet switches.

In addition, the deployment of 5G networks requires robust and high-capacity Ethernet switches to handle the increased data traffic and ensure low-latency communication.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global ethernet switches market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, end user, configuration, enterprise size, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global ethernet switches market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global ethernet switches market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Ethernet Switches Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the ethernet switches market, primarily driven by US and Canada. In 2022, the ethernet switches market experienced a growth rate of approximately 26.2% in the US, while in Canada the market showcased a growth rate of approximately 17%.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 38.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 51.6 billion Growth Rate 4.4% Key Market Drivers Rise of 5G technology

Data center expansion

Growth in adoption of IoT Companies Profiled Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Arista Networks, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Extreme Networks

NETGEAR

MikroTik

Broadcom

TP-Link Corporation Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global ethernet switches market include,

In January 2022, Cisco expanded its Catalyst 9000 switching product portfolio, by launching Catalyst IE9300, intended to enhance security, scalability, and reliability for various outdoor industrial applications for multiple industries including, roadways, rail, oil & gas, among others.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ethernet switches market growth include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Extreme Networks, NETGEAR, MikroTik, Broadcom, and TP-Link Corporation Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global ethernet switches market based on type, end user, configuration, enterprise size, and region

Global Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Modular Fixed Configuration

Global Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Education Healthcare Financial Services Enterprise Campus Telecommunication Industrial Others

Global Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Configuration Smart Unmanaged Managed Divided

Global Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Small and Medium Large

Global Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Ethernet Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Ethernet Switches Report:

What will be the market value of the global ethernet switches market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ethernet switches market?

What are the market drivers of the global ethernet switches market?

What are the key trends in the global ethernet switches market?

Which is the leading region in the global ethernet switches market?

What are the major companies operating in the global ethernet switches market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global ethernet switches market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

