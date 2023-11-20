Dialysis Market Size to Surpass USD 150.84 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dialysis market size was valued at USD 94.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 95.22 billion in 2023 and it is projected to reach USD 150.84 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Dialysis products and services have gained major traction in recent years due to the growing prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD). The number of patients visiting renal care clinics is increasing every year, and many of them are opting for this treatment, which has boosted the demand for products, such as hemodialysis machines. These factors are anticipated to fuel the dialysis market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Dialysis Market, 2023-2030."

Notable Industry Development:

April 2023: Diaverum announced its collaboration with NIPRO to increase the availability of its products across the world. Both the firms aim to offer holistic and efficient treatment solutions for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, and home care.





Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dialysis-market-102367





Key Takeaways:

Baxter introduced Sharesource Analytics 1.0, an advanced digital health module designed to improve the clinical care of patients receiving hemodialysis (PD) at home.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, as of September 2021, 1 in 7 adults, or approximately 786,000 people, were predicted to have end-stage renal disease.

Global Medical Supply Chain LLC and Rockwell Medical, Inc. worked together to distribute Rockwell's hemodialysis concentrate products in the United Arab Emirates.

The FDA in the United States granted clearance (510(k)) to Fresenius Medical Care North America for its VersiPD Cycler System, a mobile automated peritoneal dialysis device.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Baxter (U.S.), B Braun SE (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), DaVita Inc. (U.S.), NIPRO (Japan), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Asahi Kasei Corporation) (Japan), Diaverum (Sweden), Kimal (U.K.), BD (U.S.)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 150.84 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 95.22 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 142





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dialysis-market-102367





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Kidney Ailments to Fuel Market Progress

Chronic ailments, such as CKD and ESRD are a major financial burden for many countries as their treatment incurs heavy healthcare costs. The prevalence of renal failure and CKD is increasing at an alarming across the world, which is expected to fuel the product adoption.

However, complications and risks associated with this type of treatment can restrict the market’s growth.

Segmentation:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Kidney Diseases Fueled the Demand for Dialysis Services

Based on type, the market is segmented into products and services. The services segment captured the maximum dialysis market share in 2022 as the burden of chronic kidney diseases is rising across the world and need for proper renal care facilities.

Awareness About Benefits of Hemodialysis Boosted Its Adoption

Based on dialysis type, the market is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis segment generated the highest market revenue in 2022 as this form of treatment has several advantages, such as adoption of arteriovenous (AV) fistula and lesser needed for the procedure.

Increasing Demand for Renal Treatments to Bolster Product Use in Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into dialysis centers & hospitals and home care. The dialysis center & hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the rising number of patients suffering from ESRD and CKD and favorable reimbursement policies offered by renal care centers.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By Type



Products

Services

By Dialysis Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By End-User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Care

By Region

North America (By Type, By Dialysis Type, By End-User, By Country)

Europe (By Type, By Dialysis Type, By End-User, By Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Dialysis Type, By End-User, By Country/Sub-Region)

Latin America (By Type, By Dialysis Type, By End-User, By Country/Sub-Region)

Middle East & Africa (By Type, By Dialysis Type, By End-User, By Country/Sub-Region)

Report Coverage:

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative insights on the products and services offered by key market players. It also gives valuable information regarding the market’s growth rate and size. Some of the leading insights offered by the report include top industry developments, prevalence of ESRD & CKD in key nations, and the regulatory scenario.





Quick Buy - Dialysis Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102367





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Due to Growing Cases of ESRD and CKD

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and might retain this position in the future as well due to the growing incidence of ESRD and CKD across the region. North America is also witnessing a notable rise in the demand for renal care products and solutions, thereby fostering the regional market’s development.

Europe might emerge as the second-largest region in this market as an increasing percentage of the elderly population is suffering from renal ailments.

Competitive Landscape:

Introduction of New Products to Help Companies Cement Their Market Dominance

The market has a semi-consolidated competitive landscape, which includes key players, such as Baxter, DaVita Inc., and Fresenius Medical Care. These companies are dominating the market as they are launching novel products and solutions, and increasing their focus on obtaining regulatory approvals for the same. They are also trying to expand their global presence by entering partnership and collaboration agreements. These strategies will help them cement their market positions.

FAQ’s

How big is the Dialysis Market?

Dialysis Market size was USD 95.22 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Dialysis Market growing?

The Dialysis Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Related Reports:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2030

Dialysis Equipment Market Size, Share| Global Forecast Report 2029

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment