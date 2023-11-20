Digital Pathology Market Size to Surpass USD 2,694.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9%

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 908.9 million in 2022 The market is projected to reach USD 2,694.6 million by 2030 recording a CAGR of 14.9% during forecast period. Digital pathology uses various advanced tools to gather, interpret, analyze, and share critical medical information.

Digital slides are created either with a digital microscope or by using whole slide scanning devices from previously prepared devices. The growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and increase in the average rate of hospitalizations are expected to bolster the digital pathology market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Digital Pathology Market, 2023-2030."





Request a Sample PDF : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/digital-pathology-market-100229





Notable Industry Development:

September 2022 - OptraSCAN, a manufacturer of whole slide scanners, announced its partnership with Paige AI, Inc. to streamline the use of end-to-end digital pathology workflow solutions in the countries across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K.

Key Takeaways :

Utilization of Digital Pathology for Accurate Diagnosis during Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Market

Rising Burden of Chronic Disorders to Drive Market Progress

High Upfront Costs for Installation of Devices to Hamper Market Growth

Broad Product Portfolios and Rising Inorganic Business Activities by Key Players Will Spur Market Competition

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp (U.S.)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Huron Technologies International Inc. (Canada)

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Fueled Market Growth Due to Increased Product Use for Reliable Diagnosis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive influence on the market growth as a large number of diagnostics systems were undergoing digitization. There was also a major increase in the usage of these advanced pathology systems to offer accurate and reliable diagnosis for possible COVID-19-infected patients. Countries across the world introduced favorable regulations to use these devices during emergencies, which further accelerated market development.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 2694.6 Million Base Year 2022 Digital Pathology Market Size in 2022 USD 908.9 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 149 Segments covered By Product, By Application, By End-user





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Catalyze Market Growth

The prevalence of various chronic diseases is rising at a worrying rate across the world. This factor has boosted the demand for diagnostic tests to help patients get a clear idea about their medical condition and obtain a head start in their treatment. A growing number of patients are visiting diagnostic centers to undergo various tests, which has also increased the overall volume of tests and workload. This scenario is expected to fuel the adoption of virtual pathology devices to speed up the testing process and provide accurate results.

Segmentation:

Rising Need for Timely Pathology Results to Boost Adoption of Digital Pathology Hardware

Based on product, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and storage systems. The hardware segment accounted for the largest digital pathology market share due to factors, such as rising demand for timely pathology results and increase in the number of labs conducting in-vitro tests.

Robust Demand for Promising Pipeline Medicines to Fuel Product Application in Drug Discovery Systems

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others. The drug discovery segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the demand for potential pipeline drugs to treat chronic diseases.

Report Coverage:

The report has studied various aspects of the market and highlighted the crucial ones, such as leading product types, applications, end-users, and prominent companies in the market. It also provides valuable information about the latest developments in the industry and top market trends. Besides the factors mentioned above, the market report covers many other aspects that have fueled the market’s growth in recent years.

However, high installation costs of these devices can hinder market growth.





Quick Buy - Digital Pathology Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100229





Hospitals & Clinics to Increase Dependence on Digital Pathology Devices with Increasing Patient Admissions

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the global market in 2022 as there is a notable rise in patient admissions every year and many major hospitals are providing high-quality pathology services.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Due to Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

North America is expected to dominate the digital pathology market share as the region is seeing a worrying rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and diabetes. Moreover, the percentage of the geriatric population is also increasing, which will further increase their risk of contracting these ailments, thereby bolstering market growth.

Europe captured the second-largest share in the global market as more patients are opting for digital diagnostic tools over conventional ones to help them get a reliable medical diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Participation of Key Players in Inorganic Growth Activities to Boost Market Competition

Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH Ltd., and Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH are some of the top companies dominating this market. These firms have strong portfolios of digital tools and are increasing their investments in R&D activities to introduce innovative products. They are also participating in inorganic growth activities, such as partnerships and collaborations to increase competition in the market.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/digital-pathology-market-100229





Table of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology Snapshot: Global Digital Health Market, 2022 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hardware



Scanners Tissue Microarrayer Others



Software



Pathology Management Digital Microscopy Viewers Image Analyzers Others



Storage Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Disease Diagnosis Drug Discovery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hardware



Scanners Tissue Microarrayer Others



Software



Pathology Management Digital Microscopy Viewers Image Analyzers Others



Storage Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Disease Diagnosis Drug Discovery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hardware



Scanners Tissue Microarrayer Others



Software



Pathology Management Digital Microscopy Viewers Image Analyzers Others



Storage Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Disease Diagnosis Drug Discovery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…





FAQs :

How big is the Digital Pathology Market?

The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 908.9 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1,019.4 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 2,694.6 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Digital Pathology Market?

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising applications of digital tools in diagnostics are the key factors driving the market.





Related Reports:

MicroRNA Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Medical Clothing Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Laser Hair Removal Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Over The Counter Drugs Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment