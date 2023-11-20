Hair Dryer Market Size to Hit USD 13.42 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.87% CAGR

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair dryer market size was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 9.01 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period.

Hair dryers are a hair styling equipment widely used by hair stylists across the world to dry wet hair and create several unique and elegant hairstyles. They are considered a staple product in the beauty sector, and several advanced technologies are being introduced in these devices to improve their performance. Manufacturers are launching energy-efficient models of hair blowers to become more sustainable and attract environment-conscious customers. These initiatives are expected to fuel the hair dryer market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Hair Dryer Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Dryer Market:

Conair LLC (U.S.)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Dyson Limited (Singapore)

Tescom Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Revlon Inc. (U.S.)

Ghd Hair (U.K.)

Harry Josh Pro Tools (U.S.)

Havells (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.87% 2030 Value Projection USD 13.42 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.54 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 80 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Market Growth Drivers Growing Establishment of Professional Hair Salons to Propel Market Growth Rapid Inclination of Consumers Toward Western Lifestyle to Bolster Market Development

Report Coverage:

The report studies the market in detail and focuses on critical aspects, such as leading product types, application areas, top distribution channels, and prominent market players. It also provides key insights into the top industry developments and latest market trends. Besides the factors mentioned above, the report covers many other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Setup of Professional Hair Salons to Fuel Market Growth

Large-scale urbanization and industrialization have boosted the construction of hair salons in developed and developing nations, such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and the U.K. Many customers are looking for high-quality hair styling and care solutions, which has also accelerated the establishment of professional salons. These factors are expected to amplify the market progress.

However, growing sales of fake hair styling products can hamper market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Negatively Impacted Market Growth Due to Closure of Hair Salons

Several hair salon owners were forced to halt their operations temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic as governments across the world had imposed movement & travel restrictions, and social distancing norms. This scenario hampered the global supply chains of many industries, including hair dryers. There was a severe shortage of raw materials as well, which further slowed the production of hair blowers. These factors hindered their sales, which decelerated market progress.

Segmentation:

Corded Hair Dryers to Witness Robust Demand Due to Their Attractive Features

Based on type, the market is segregated into corded and cordless. The corded segment is estimated to dominate the hair dryer market share as they have features, such as powerful and consistent airflow, which decreases customers’ concerns about battery life.

Individuals to Increase Product Use Due to Their Convenience

In terms of application, the market is segmented into individual and professional. The individual segment is expected to dominate the market as hair dryers find major use in households. Individuals extensively use hair styling devices to enhance their aesthetic appearance and create elegant hairstyles.

Customers to Buy Hair Blowers from Specialty Stores Due to Availability of High-Quality Products

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into offline and online. The offline segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share as specialty stores offer high-quality haircare products at affordable prices. Customers can also physically inspect the overall quality of hair blowers before making a purchase decision.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Market Due to Growing Customer Inclination Toward Western Lifestyle

Europe held a dominant share in the global market in 2022 as customers across the region are increasingly adopting western lifestyle habits to boost their quality of life. Moreover, the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient hair blowers has also grown considerably across Europe, which will further bolster the regional market growth.

North America is also expected to showcase commendable growth in the global market due to factors, such as evolving fashion & beauty trends, changes in weather conditions, and rapid urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

Increased Consumer Spending on Innovative Beauty Appliances to Strengthen Market Potential

Some of the key manufacturers in the market are integrating cutting-edge technologies into their products to enhance their performance & efficiency, and improve customers’ experience. They are launching hair dryers equipped with advanced features, such as automatic shut off, heat sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity to increase customers’ convenience while using them. Such novel product launches will help the market players cement their market positions.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Global Hair Dryer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Corded Cordless By Application (Value) Individual Professional By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Notable Industry Development:

November 2020 – Revlon, a U.S.-based cosmetics brand, introduced a brand-new version of its One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer equipped with innovative user-friendly features.

