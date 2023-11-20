Biodegradable Cutlery Market to Hit USD 61.6 Million by 2030 | Driven by a Strong 7.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable cutlery market size stood at USD 35.85 million in 2022 and is predicted to rise from USD 37.73 million in 2023 to USD 61.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing preference for biodegradable cutlery over plastic tableware due to its sustainability and eco-friendly nature is driving market growth. Degradability, biocompatibility, and biological safety are the significant benefits of natural biopolymers. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Biodegradable Cutlery Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biodegradable-cutlery-market-106212

Leading Players Featured in the Research Biodegradable Cutlery Market Report:

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

Pactiv Evergeen Inc. (U.S.)

Vegware Ltd. (U.K.)

Biotrem (Poland)

BioPak (Australia)

Genpak, LLC (U.S.)

TIPA Ltd. (Israel)

Ecoware (India)

Better Earth LLC (U.S.)

BeGreen Packaging (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 61.6 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 35.85 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Raw Material

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Cutlery Market Growth Drivers Increase in Consumer Spending and Awareness of Sustainable Practices to Drive Market Growth Changing Government Regulations are Propelling the Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Consumer Emphasis on Environmental Conservation to Accelerate the Market Growth

The increasing sustainability trend is encouraging the public and private sectors to practice and manage sustainability programs. Increasing consumer emphasis on environmental conservation and surging need for bio-based or natural resources for material manufacturing are the key factors driving market growth. Market expansion is driven by a rise in government regulations, including plastic banning for effective use of natural resources and waste management. Rising consumer preference for biodegradable materials and growing consumer awareness about the adverse effects of non-biodegradable product usage are the major forces behind market expansion.

On the other hand, the high cost of biodegradable cutlery compared to traditional non-biodegradable cutlery is hampering market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact:

Closed High-end to Quick-service Restaurants amid the Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the biodegradable cutlery market growth. The shutdown of high-end to quick-service restaurants during the lockdown restrained market expansion. Additionally, decreased biodegradable item production amid the pandemic restricted market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biodegradable-cutlery-market-106212

Segmentation

Surging Usage of Spoons in Restaurants, Canteens, and Homes is Boosting Segment Growth

By product type, the market is segregated into spoon, fork, knife, and others.

The spoon segment holds the highest biodegradable cutlery market share. Spoons are highly preferred in restaurants, takeaway venues, office kitchens, canteens, and homes for serving and tasting. Growing demand for eco-friendly spoons due to hygiene standards is boosting the segment growth.

The Wood Segment Led the Market due to its Biodegradability and Recyclability

On the basis of raw material, the market is classified into wood, husk, paper, plastic, and others.

The wood segment led the market owing to a rise in R&D initiatives to produce low-cost biodegradable cutlery by several market players. The wood is widely used due to its biodegradability and recyclability, which is driving segment expansion.

Commercial Segment Led Due to High Usage of Product in Commercial Spaces

Based on the application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. Commercial segment led the market due to the wide usage of these cutleries in hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and others.

Regional Insights

Increased Biodegradable Tableware Demand is Boosting Market Growth in Europe

Europe holds the highest market share. Rapid product and raw material innovations by many startups and key manufacturers are driving market growth in the region. Increased plastic waste in the region is anticipated to boost the demand for biodegradable tableware over the projected period.

The market growth in the Middle East & Africa is attributed to the growing usage of advanced and elegant cutlery. The rapid shift in living standards due to rising disposable income and a rise in consumer spending are driving market growth in the region.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/biodegradable-cutlery-market-106212

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on R&D Efforts to Remain Dominant in the Market

Leading companies are implementing various tactics, such as product introductions and innovations, to maintain dominance in the global market. Top market participants are highly investing in product development and engaged in R&D initiatives to offer products to fulfill consumer needs.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Biodegradable Cutlery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Spoon Fork Knife Others By Raw Material (Value) Wood Husk Paper Plastic Others By Application (Value) Residential Commercial By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biodegradable-cutlery-market-106212

Key Industry Development

July 2022: To reduce the adverse effects of single-use plastics, an Indian startup, Thooshan, offers biodegradable cutlery. This cutlery is produced from natural wheat bran and rice bran. It is edible and conveniently decomposed into organic manure and can also be utilized as cattle feed, fish feed, or poultry feed.

Read Related Insights:

Stationery Products Market Size, Share & Growth [2023-2030] | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Paper Cups Market Projected to Hit USD 12.94 Billion by 2030, According to Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment