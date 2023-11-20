Mechanical Ventilators Market Is Projected to Gain $18,632.21 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mechanical Ventilators Market by Component (Services, and Devices), by Product Type (Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, and Neonatal Care), by Mode (Invasive Ventilation, and Non-invasive Ventilation), by Age Group (Adult, Pediatric & Neonatal, and Geriatric), and End User (Home Care, Hospital & Clinic, and Ambulatory Surgical Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global mechanical ventilators industry is expected to endorse $18,632.21 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $4,652.34 million in 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast timeframe.



Prime Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The global mechanical ventilators market growth is attributed to several factors, including the rise in government spending on healthcare & health policies, and the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. On the other hand, the high cost and potential risks associated with mechanical ventilators impede the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advances, portability, and design bring prolific opportunities in the upcoming years.

Request Sample of the Report on Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453

The devices segment to retain its lion's share during the forecast timeframe-

In terms of component, the devices segment dominated the largest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global mechanical ventilators market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the demand for various kinds of mechanical ventilation devices and a growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to an increase in ventilator sales and an increase in hospital admittances.

The intensive care unit/critical care segment to lead the trail by 2030-

In terms of product type, the intensive care unit/critical care segment held the major market share in 2020, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global mechanical ventilators market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is because of the increase in the number of hospitals & clinics, a rise in chronic diseases, and the impact of Covid-19. The transport/portable/ambulatory segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the availability of in-home care options and the growing geriatric population.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/453

North America garnered the largest market share in 2030-

In terms of region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global mechanical ventilators market revenue, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. This is because of the growing number of lung diseases, the presence of major players in the manufacturing and development of mechanical ventilation equipment, and the increasing number of hospitals in this region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in the number of hospitals, and government initiatives taken to promote the production of ventilators.

For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453

Major Players in the Industry:

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Carl Reiner GmbH

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Smith's Group Plc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

Hamilton Medical AG

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's leading players in the global mechanical ventilators market. These market players have adopted various tactics to gain a competitive edge, including new technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. The report offers insight into the business growth of the market leaders, their operating segments, the products they offer, and the recent trends they experience.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Male Infertility Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Synthetic Biology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Dialysis Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter