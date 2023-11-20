Marine Collagen Market Size to Hit USD 1,919.30 Million by 2030 | 159 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine collagen market size was valued at USD 1,007.40 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1,080.40 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 1,919.30 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period.

Marine collagen is a type of collagen extracted from fish and other marine organisms and is consumed by individuals to enhance their health and immunity. Type 1 marine collagen is gaining more acceptance among consumers as it promotes skin health by improving its elasticity. This, and many other benefits offered by this product are predicted to accelerate the marine collagen market growth.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the marine collagen market are Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Certified Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.), COBIOSA (Spain), ETChem (China), Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), HUM Nutrition Inc. (U.S.), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (U.S.), Norland Products Inc. (U.S.), Rousselot (U.S.), and Vital Proteins LLC (U.S.).



Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.56% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,919.30 Million Marine Collagen Market Size in 2023 USD 1,080.40 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 159

By Source

By Form

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Marine Collagen Market Drivers Growing Need for Marine Collagen in Cosmetics Industry to Fuel Market Progress

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Negatively Impacted Market Growth During COVID-19

The marine collagen market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as governments across the world had imposed travel and movement restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. This move caused several supply chain disruptions, which ultimately delayed or restricted the availability of certain marine collagen-based products in the market. The revenues of major manufacturers also took a hit during this period, which further impeded the market progress.

Segmentation:

Nutritional Benefits Offered by Fish-based Collagen to Boost Its Consumption

Based on category, the global market is segmented into fish, algae, and others. The fish segment holds the single largest marine collagen market share as this type of collagen is quite rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and crucial amino acids.

High Collagen Concentration in Bones and Tendons to Make Them Popular Collagen Sources

Based on source, the market is segmented into bones & tendons, skin, and others. The bones & tendons segment held the largest market share as collagen is found in vast quantities in a fish’s bones and tendons due to their higher weight than that of the other parts.

High Demand in Many Industries to Boost Sales of Marine Collagen Powder

Based on form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder form holds a major market share as this form of collagen is being widely used by end-users in dietary supplements, skincare, and other industries.

Product Use to Increase in Dietary Supplements Due to Its High Protein Content

Based on application, the market is segmented into dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, cosmetics, and others. The dietary supplements segment holds the largest market share as this type of collagen is being used in dietary supplements to boost its protein content.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market and highlights crucial areas, such as the competitive landscape, key market players, leading categories, sources, forms, and applications. It also provides valuable information regarding the top industry developments and key market trends. Besides these factors, the report covers many other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Need for Marine Collagen in the Cosmetics Industry to Fuel Market Progress

Collagen is becoming a major ingredient in several cosmetic formulations to provide customers with major skincare benefits while enhancing their aesthetic appearance. The cosmetics industry is noticing a major rise in the number of customers demanding organic ingredients and is trying to incorporate innovative ingredients to attract more customers. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the use of marine collagen in cosmetic products.

However, the high price of these products is expected to hinder market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to be Fastest Growing in the Market Due to High Production of Marine Collagen

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the coming years as the region is one of the largest producers of marine collagen. Moreover, the rising demand for luxurious health and beauty products is expected to further accelerate the sales of marine-collagen-based cosmetics.

North America is also expected to grow considerably as countries, such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are the biggest producers of this type of collagen.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Focus On Product Innovations to Cement Market Position

The market’s competitive landscape is fragmented due to the notable presence of local as well as international players. These companies are increasing their focus on innovating their existing product ranges to cater to the high demand for marine collagen from sectors, such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. These initiatives will help them cement their market positions.

Notable Industry Development:

June 2023 – Revive Collagen, Europe’s fastest growing collagen brand, launched its new store in the U.S. to accelerate its international expansion plans. The new store is expected to offer the brand’s marine collagen supplement products, which claim to have high-quality beauty ingredients and essential vitamins.

