Shampoo Bar Market Projected to Reach USD 15.07 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shampoo bar market size was valued at USD 10.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 10.53 billion in 2023 to USD 15.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Solid shampoo bars are used as hair cleansing products produced using herbal oils, conditioners, butter, and gentle cleansers. Rising awareness among the young population regarding the benefits of solid cosmetics is expected to drive shampoo bar market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Shampoo Bar Market, 2023-2030.”

Leading Players Featured in the Shampoo Bar Market Research Report are:

LUSH (U.K.)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Grüum Europe Ltd. (U.K.)

HiBAR (U.S.)

Carol's Daughter (U.S.)

Ethique, Inc. (New Zealand)

Davines International (Italy)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

L'Occitane Groupe S.A. (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 10.07 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 15.07 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 85 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Hair Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Shampoo Bar Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Plastic-free and Eco-friendly Cosmetics to Accelerate Market Growth Continuous Promotions for Solid Shampoos by Companies to Drive Product Demand

Report Coverage

The report provides major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. It offers comprehensive insights into regional developments, a list of major industry players, key strategies adopted by market players, and the latest industry developments, including product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Drivers & Restraints

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Plastic-free and Eco-friendly Cosmetics to Augment Market Growth

The growing consumer transition from plastic bottled liquid shampoos to solid bars is reducing plastic waste generation and promoting sustainability and environmental friendliness. This trend, driven by increasing consumer demand for plastic-free cosmetics, is fueling market growth.

However, the increased availability of alternative products, including soap bars, powder, liquid shampoos, and others, is hindering the consumer demand for shampoo bars globally.

COVID-19 Impact:

Retail Stores Shutdown During COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on market growth. Global cosmetic product demand was adversely affected by government-mandated lockdowns, with major companies such as LUSH reporting a 6.6% decrease in annual net revenues, reaching USD 574.35 million for the financial year ending on June 30, 2021.

Segmentation

Other Segment Dominate Market Due to Significant Demand for Hair Care Products

By hair type, the market is segmented into normal, dry, oily, and others. The others segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant demand for hair care products to treat several hair issues, including hair loss, scalp, and others.

Increasing Consumer Preference Toward In-store Shopping Aids Offline Segment Growth

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline. The offline segment held a major shampoo bar market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumer preference toward purchasing hair care and skin care products at retail stores, such as supermarkets globally.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Growing Demand for Plastic-free Shampoo Bars by Consumers to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America holds a major shampoo bar market share and was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2022. The region’s growth is attributed to the increasing consumer demand for plastic-free shampoo bars to treat their hair across the U.S. and Canada.

Europe held a considerable market share in 2022 due to the growing demand for cold-pressed bar shampoos produced using sustainable fragrances and natural ingredients.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players Focus on Production Capacity Expansion to Drive Market Growth

Major market players such as L’Oréal S.A., LUSH, and The Procter & Gamble Company are actively expanding their production capacity to meet the growing consumer demand for shampoo bars, reinforcing their market positions.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Shampoo Bar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hair Type Normal Dry Oily Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Online 5.3.4. Offline Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

July 2023 – Gemspring Capital Management, LLC, a middle-market private equity company, acquired Bradford Soap International, Inc., a producer of beauty products. This acquisition will increase Gemspring Capital Management, LLC’s manufacturing capabilities globally.

