Sea Buckthorn Market Size, Share, Regional Trends, Demand and Forecast 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sea buckthorn market size is estimated to grow at a proliferating rate owing to the increasing application of the plant in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report “Sea Buckthorn Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030”. Sea buckthorn’s leaves and fruits are a good source of vitamins K, E, C, & A, flavonoids, carotenoids, and organic acids and are utilized on a large scale in the industry due to their nutritional benefits.

According to developing research in China, the consumption of certain extracts of sea buckthorn helps in lowering cholesterol, reducing chest pain, and improving the health of patients with heart diseases. Enabled by this, the demand for sea buckthorn is expected to rise in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for personal care products that are made completely from natural ingredients is another factor responsible for its high demand. Major players in the global sea buckthorn market are focusing on launching new products to gain market share. For example, in June 2018. Biosash, a company based in India, launched sea buckthorn juice, which is branded under Wellsash.

List of Key Players Covered in the Sea Buckthorn Market Report:

SeabuckWonders

Wellash

W.S. Badger Company, Inc.

Natures Aid Ltd.

Erbology

SIBU

Weleda

Leh Berry

Natura Health Product

Terezia

Others

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected businesses across the world. The outbreak has enabled lockdown in countries around the world, leading to an unprecedented economic slowdown.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage DETAILS Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Form

By Application

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sea Buckthorn Market Growth Drivers Increasing Applications of the Sea Buckthorn Plant





Highlights of the Report

Actionable research on market drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities;

An exhaustive study of the key market players and their growth strategies;

Microscopic examination of the various market segments; and

Tangible insights into the regional dynamics influencing the market.

Sea buckthorn, also known as Hippophae rhamnoides, is a type of deciduous shrub that is native to Europe and Asia. It is known for its bright orange berries and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading in sea buckthorn market are SeabuckWonders, Wellash, W.S. Badger Company, Inc., Natures Aid Ltd, Erbology, SIBU, Weleda, Leh Berry, Natura Health Product, Terezia and many others

Driving Factor

Sea Buckthorn Extract to Treat Patients Suffering from Psoriasis

According to the World Psoriasis Day consortium, 125 million people across the globe are suffering from psoriasis. Around 30% of the patients with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. The disease has a huge negative impact on the quality of life of patients. The Global Burden of Disease Study, in its analysis, suggested that the burden of psoriasis is high. The global Average Disability-Adjusted Life Year (DALY) for psoriasis for 2010 was estimated at 1 050 660, which is twice as much as for acute hepatitis C. Sea buckthorn could be a potential alternative for managing the disease, recent studies suggest. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the sea buckthorn extract proved useful in the treatment of psoriasis lesions in their experimental group. The results showed that the use of sea buckthorn extract was correlated with an improved Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) in treated lesions.

Regional Insights

Rising Focus on Health and Dietary Supplements in Europe to Spur Growth Opportunities

Asia Pacific is projected to secure a major share in the global sea buckthorn market during the forecast timeframe owing to the ample availability of raw materials in countries such as India and China. This will offer new opportunities to the players operating in the Asia Pacific market. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of sea buckthorn, coupled with the increasing demand for products containing sea buckthorn, is expected to drive the market within the region.

Major Segments include:

By Form

Liquid Concentrate

Powder

Oil

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others (Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, and Others)

By Geography

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the sea buckthorn market. Rapidly increasing applications of the plant, coupled with the thriving beauty & personal care sector in the region, are estimated to drive the market. In addition, increasing the utilization of sea buckthorn’s fruit for preparing medicines is expected to positively impact the market growth within the region. Rising health awareness and adoption of health and dietary supplements by the elderly as well as the young population are some of the key factors boosting the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Invest in Novel Technologies to Expand their Business

Prominent companies in the sea buckthorn market are making strategic investments in research & development activities to explore the potential applications of its plant, flower, and fruits in various end-user industries. These investments are allowing key players to develop novel derivatives from this ingredient and expand their business horizons. Companies are adopting advanced technologies to maintain the nutritional value of sea buckthorn products.

Industry Developments:

In April 2020 , Sea Buckthorn Farm based in the U.S. announced the launch of its premium quality sea buckthorn oil blend. The company claims that the extracted oil plays a crucial role in maintaining good health, if consumed regularly.

, Sea Buckthorn Farm based in the U.S. announced the launch of its premium quality sea buckthorn oil blend. The company claims that the extracted oil plays a crucial role in maintaining good health, if consumed regularly. In December 2018, Simply Seabuck introduced an organic skincare line of sea buckthorn oil. The new product is claimed to be rich in nutrients, antitoxins, and vitamins.

