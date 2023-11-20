Wagyu Beef Market Size to Reach USD 34.87 Billion by 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wagyu beef market size was USD 21.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 22.64 billion in 2022 to USD 34.87 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The Wagyu beef market has experienced substantial growth and global recognition in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for premium and high-quality meat products. Wagyu beef, a premium beef cut available in the market, is exclusively derived from cattle breeds native to Japan, including Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Polled, and Japanese Shorthorn. Japan's geographical isolation and its distinct regional climatic conditions have played a pivotal role in shaping these exceptional cattle breeds. Consequently, their genetic makeup has enabled the development of high levels of intra-muscular fat, resulting in a unique flavor profile that sets Wagyu beef apart from other cattle breeds.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, “Wagyu Beef Market, 2022-2029.”

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wagyu-beef-market-106905

Leading Players Featured in the Wagyu Beef Market Research Report:

Blackmore Wagyu (Australia)

Agri Beef Co. (U.S.)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (Australia)

Starzen Co., Ltd (Japan)

Stockyard Pty Ltd (Australia)

Lone Mountain Wagyu, LLC (U.S.)

Jack's Creek (Australia)

Sugar Mountain (U.S.)

Stanbroke (Australia)

Beefcorp Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.37% 2029 Value Projection USD 34.87 Billion Wagyu Beef Market Size in 2022 USD 22.64 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 207 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Market Drivers Rising Demand for Animal Protein among Health Conscious Consumers to Propel Market Growth Increased Trade Activities among Countries Promote the Sales of Wagyu Beef Globally

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wagyu-beef-market-106905

Segments

Fullblood to Dominate the Market owing to its Rich Flavor and Superior Marbled Appearance

There are three types of Wagyu cattle breed available in the market, fullblood, purebred, and crossbred. Fullblood wagyu refers to cattle that are 100% bred with Wagyu cattle and have not been crossed with any other cattle breed.

Foodservice Channels Segment to Remain Dominant due to High Volume Sales of Products through this Segment

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into foodservice channels and retail channels. A significant proportion of this beef is sold through foodservice channels such as restaurants, steakhouses, and hotels.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the global market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/wagyu-beef-market-106905

Driving Factors

Increased International Trade Activities Boost Wagyu Beef Sales Globally

In order to trade beef, the major producing nations have signed trade agreements with the major consuming nations. Such trade agreements assist developing nations in expanding their market presence and gaining access to new markets. As an illustration, Japan and the U.S. engaged in a trade deal that included a low tariff quota on Japanese Wagyu meat imports. Such tariff quotas support an increase in Japanese breed beef exports to the U.S.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Assisted by Existence of Major Players

Asia Pacific held the largest Wagyu beef market share. Japan and Australia are two of the region's leading producers of this beef. There are other significant beef-consuming nations in the region in addition to the producer market.

Increased customer knowledge of the product and expanding consumer readiness to pay a premium for well-marbled, high-quality meat are the main factors driving the North American market.

The industry's effects on the environment, the economy, and society have an impact on Europe's overall beef consumption. These variables are interrelated and have a significant impact on how European customers choose to buy beef.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wagyu-beef-market-106905

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Delay During Pandemic Significantly Affected Sales and Production, Limiting Market Growth

The pandemic had a big impact on Japan, one of the biggest producers of Wagyu steak. Particularly for the expected tourists during the Summer Olympics tournament, the manufacturers produced significant numbers of goods. The producers kept enormous amounts of this meat in their storage facilities as the Olympics were postponed throughout the pandemic. The global supply chain was damaged by their inability to export their goods to other nations.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster the Wagyu Beef Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Wagyu Beef Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Wagyu Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu By End Use (Value) Foodservice Channels Retail Channels By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Wagyu Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu By End Use (Value) Foodservice Channels Retail Channels By Country (Value) U.S By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu Canada By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu Mexico By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wagyu-beef-market-106905

Key Industry Development

September 2021: Blackmore Wagyu, one of the well-known suppliers of Australian Wagyu beef, has expanded its selection of this product to include a new grass-fed breed. Due to the great demand for grass-fed beef from Australia's fine dining establishments, Blackmore will benefit from the introduction by seeing a rise in sales and revenue.

Read Related Insights:

Beef Market to Worth USD 604.34 Billion by 2029 | Beef Industry to Rise at CAGR 5.52%

Meat Extract Market Size to Hit USD 2.41 Billion by 2028 | Meat Extract Industry to Exhibit 5.11% CAGR During 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment