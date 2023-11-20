Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach USD 29.31 Billion by 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural biologicals market size was valued at USD 10.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 11.66 billion in 2022 to USD 29.31 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.07% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Agricultural Biologicals Market, 2022-2029.”

Agricultural biologicals, also known as biopesticides or biostimulants, are a category of agricultural products that are derived from natural materials or microorganisms and are used to enhance crop productivity, protect crops from pests and diseases, and promote sustainable farming practices. These products differ from traditional chemical pesticides and fertilizers, as they offer more environmentally friendly and often safer alternatives for agriculture.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Report:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Marrone Bio Innovations (U.S.)

SEIPASA S.A. (Spain)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

PI Industries (India)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Gowan Group (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 14.07% 2029 Value Projection USD 29.31 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 11.66 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 175 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Source

By Application Method

By Crop

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agricultural Biologicals Market Growth Drivers Magnitude of Risk Associated with Synthetic Chemicals in Agriculture to Boost Market Growth Transformation in Agricultural Inputs Industry to Augment Growth





Agricultural biologicals are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and growers as they offer several benefits over traditional chemical inputs. They are generally considered safer for humans and the environment, have a lower risk of developing resistance, and can improve soil health and biodiversity.

Segments:

Biopesticides to Account for Largest Share owing to Expansive Usage as Substitute Crop Inputs

By type, the market is divided into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers.

Biopesticides held the largest global agricultural biologicals market share, owing to rising emphasis of farmers and agriculturists toward the progression of pest resistance products for crops to surge the efficiency of quality crops.

Microbial Variant to Appear as Leading Segment Due to its Rising Acceptance Among Farmers

By source, the market is bifurcated microbial and biochemical, with the microbial segment accounting for the major share.

Foliar Spray to be Major Segment Owing to the Application Convenience Provided by the Method

On the basis of application method, the global market is classified into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

Agricultural Biologicals Usage in Surging Row Crops Production to Lead Market

Based on crop, the market is segmented into row crops, fruits & vegetables, and others. The row crops segment emerged as the dominating segment owing to change in customer inclination toward less filtered and natural foods.

The market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Drivers and Restraints:

Level of Risk Related with Synthetic Chemicals in Agriculture to Spur Market Growth

The market for biologicals utilized in agriculture is driven by the surging consciousness of the detrimental effect on the environment triggered by synthetic plant protection constituents. The maladministration in the usage of inorganic agricultural biologicals inputs, particularly synthetic fertilizers has resulted in the increment in the quantity of GHGs produced such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), nitrous oxide (N 2 O), and methane (CH 4 ). This has substantially resulted in the farmers and growers to move to bio-based agri-inputs.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Stringent Guidelines Regarding Usage of Protective Chemicals

North America held the largest market share and accounted for USD 2.94 billion in 2020 in the global marketplace. The demand for biological crop production and crop protection products is increasingly rising, owing to severe restrictions on the utilization of numerous synthetic crop protection chemicals as they pose considerable risk to the human wellbeing as well as environment.

Europe is one of the dominating consumers of agriculture biological products and the region is anticipated to exhibit cordial performance throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate important growth prospects for the market owing to rising sustainability issues among consumers and farmers.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021: Valagro, a fundamental agriculture-based corporation, declared the unveiling of its biostimulant, Talete in Australia, China, Colombia, France, and Greece. The product assists in sustainable water management in severe circumstances.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Agrochemicals Use Trend Crop Cultivation Pattern Qualitative Analysis on Advantages of Agricultural Biologicals Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Biopesticides Biostimulants Biofertilizers By Source (Value) Microbial Biochemicals By Application Method (Value) Foliar Application Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Others By Crop (Value) Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Attachment