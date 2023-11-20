API Management Market projected to reach USD 27.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " API Management Market ” , by Component (API Security, Services, Solutions, API Platform, Training & Education, API Analytics, Consulting, Integration & Implementation, Support & Maintenance), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Size Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Transportation, Government, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Others), and Region.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.64 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 27.35 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 25.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Deployment Type, Component, Organization Size, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Google IBM Sample of Companies Covered Microsoft Axway Software Broadcom Inc.

Market Overview

The API Management market is witnessing significant growth and evolution as organizations increasingly recognize the strategic importance of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in digital transformation initiatives. The rising adoption of microservices architecture, cloud computing, and the proliferation of connected devices are driving the demand for robust API management solutions. Businesses are leveraging API management platforms to streamline the development, deployment, and maintenance of APIs, ensuring secure and seamless integration across diverse applications and systems. The market is characterized by intense competition, with key players offering a range of features such as API analytics, security, and developer collaboration tools. As enterprises strive for agility and innovation, the API Management market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by the growing need for efficient API governance, scalability, and enhanced developer experiences.

Major vendors in the global API Management Market:

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Axway Software

Broadcom Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Kong Inc

Red Hat

SAP SE

TIBCO Software (US)

Amazon Web (US)

Boomi (US)

Postman (US)

Sensedia (Brazil)

WSO2 (US)

Increasing adoption of cloud-based API management solutions

The increasing adoption of cloud-based API management solutions is a pivotal driver for the API management market, reflecting the growing preference among businesses for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure. Cloud-based API management offers organizations the ability to seamlessly deploy and manage APIs in distributed environments, facilitating efficient integration across diverse applications and platforms. This approach eliminates the need for on-premises hardware investments and provides the agility to scale resources based on demand. Moreover, cloud-based solutions offer enhanced accessibility, enabling businesses to manage APIs remotely and facilitating collaborative development processes. As organizations continue to prioritize digital transformation and seek streamlined solutions for their API lifecycle management, the adoption of cloud-based API management is poised to accelerate, driving market growth in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for APIs

Growing need for data insights and analytics

Emergence of new API-driven business models

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of low-code API development platforms

Integration of API management with other IT infrastructure components

Emergence of new API governance frameworks

Increased focus on API security

A notable trend in the API Management market is the heightened focus on API security, reflecting the growing recognition of the critical role APIs play in enabling data exchange and communication across diverse applications and systems. With the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations are prioritizing robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the integrity of their APIs. The trend involves the integration of advanced security features within API management solutions, including encryption, authentication mechanisms, access controls, and threat detection. As the digital landscape evolves, API security becomes paramount in protecting against potential vulnerabilities and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. This increased emphasis on API security not only addresses current cybersecurity challenges but also anticipates and mitigates future risks, making it a pivotal factor influencing the API Management market landscape.

The market for API Management Market is dominated by North America.

North America has dominated the API Management market for several reasons, reflecting the region's dynamic technological landscape, mature IT infrastructure, and the pervasive adoption of digital strategies by businesses. The region is home to a large number of technology giants and innovative enterprises, particularly in the United States, which has been at the forefront of digital transformation initiatives. The mature IT ecosystem in North America has led to early recognition of the strategic importance of APIs in facilitating seamless connectivity and interoperability across diverse applications and systems. Moreover, the concentration of major API management solution providers and cloud service providers in North America has contributed to the region's dominance. The strong emphasis on innovation, coupled with a high level of awareness regarding the benefits of API management, has propelled North American organizations to invest significantly in these solutions, further solidifying the region's leadership in the global API Management market. Additionally, the regulatory environment and a culture of early technology adoption have played a role in fostering the growth of API management practices in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the API Management market due to a confluence of factors driving digital transformation and increasing technology adoption across diverse industries. With a rapidly expanding economy and a burgeoning population, businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are actively embracing digital initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness. The growing trend of mobile and internet penetration, coupled with the rise of e-commerce and digital services, has led to a substantial demand for robust API management solutions to ensure seamless integration and connectivity. Furthermore, the region's increasing focus on cloud computing, data analytics, and IoT applications has fuelled the need for effective API management to facilitate interoperability. As organizations in Asia-Pacific strive to innovate and stay agile in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the adoption of API management solutions has become instrumental, propelling the region to be the fastest-growing market for API Management.

On Premises Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by deployment segment categorized into on premises and on cloud. The on-premises deployment mode segment holds the highest share in the API Management market primarily due to certain industries' specific requirements and regulatory considerations. Many enterprises, especially in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, often prioritize maintaining control over their IT infrastructure to ensure data security and compliance. On-premises deployments provide these organizations with a dedicated and customizable environment, allowing them to manage APIs within their own infrastructure. Concerns related to data privacy, security, and the need for tailored solutions contribute to the prevalence of on-premises API management deployments in these sectors. Additionally, some businesses, irrespective of industry, may opt for on-premises solutions to have greater control over the entire API lifecycle and address specific operational preferences, driving the higher market share for on-premises deployment in the API Management landscape.

