Ambulance Stretcher Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value of US$ 273.4 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ambulance stretcher market reached a size of US$ 252.43 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 0.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market is exhibiting transition as a result of increased demand for emergency medical services and the incorporation of cutting-edge healthcare technologies.



Market expansion can be attributed to a variety of factors, including an increased demand for efficient and improved patient transportation options, an increase in traffic accidents, and an aging population. As a result, healthcare providers and ambulance services are actively upgrading their equipment.

Modern ambulance stretchers are required for safe and efficient patient transfer, because of the increasing number of traffic accidents and injuries. The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies into stretcher design is attracting healthcare providers who want to improve patient care and comfort. To fulfill the expanding healthcare needs, government and commercial healthcare organizations are investing in updating ambulance services, including stretcher equipment.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 273.4 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 0.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ambulance stretcher market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 273.4 million by the end of 2034.

North America is projected to hold 33.2% share of the global market in 2024.

Manual stretchers are forecasted to account for 35.3% share of the global market in 2034.

The electric-powered segment is projected to acquire 31.3% of market share in 2024.

The emergency stretcher segment is predicted to hold a leading market share of 58.6% in 2024.

"The future of the ambulance stretcher market holds promise, with opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and ambulance services to enhance patient care during transit,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Stryker Corporation

Ferno-Washington Inc.

Narang Medical Limited

Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd.

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.

ROYAX

MAC Medical, Inc.

Dragon Industry (ZJC) Co. Ltd.

Arjo

GF Health Product Inc.

Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Omega Surgical Industries

Increasing Global Aging Population Pushing Demand for Ambulance Services and Patient Transportation Solutions

Demand for healthcare services, including specialist treatments for age-related diseases and ailments like heart disease, diabetes, and dementia, as the older population grows. This involves changes in healthcare infrastructure, personnel training, and resource allocation to meet the special needs of elders. The aging population brings both economic challenges and opportunities.

Governments and businesses must adapt to capitalize on the potential of this demographic by enacting age-friendly legislation and developing products and services that meet the requirements and preferences of the aged.

Increase in the aging population reshapes family dynamics as more people become caregivers for elderly relatives. The growing aging population is a global phenomenon that has far-reaching consequences in many aspects of society. As societies adjust to this demographic shift, it is vital to create innovative solutions and policies that not only address the concerns but also recognize and value older people's unique contributions and experiences in shaping the future.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance stretcher market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (transport stretchers, emergency stretchers), technology (manual, electric-powered, pneumatic, others), and end user (clinics/hospitals, ems service providers, ambulatory services centers, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

