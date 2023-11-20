[Latestb Study] HDPE Pipes Market Report: A Market Poised for Growth as Demand for Oil and Gas Pipelines, Municipal Water Supply Systems, and Industrial Applications Expands

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India HDPE Pipes Market value is estimated at US$ 0.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

HDPE pipes, or high-density polyethylene pipes, are a type of plastic pipe commonly used for various applications in the water supply, sewage, and agricultural sectors. HDPE pipes are known for their high strength, durability, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion and chemicals.

HDPE pipes are known for their ease of installation. The lightweight nature of these pipes simplifies transportation and handling, reducing labor costs and installation time. This is particularly advantageous in large-scale infrastructure projects.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India HDPE Pipes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including diameter, application, end user and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India HDPE Pipes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India HDPE Pipes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

India HDPE Pipes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, the sewer & drain segment is anticipated to dominate the HDPE pipes market at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. It offers excellent chemical resistance, ensuring safe and efficient conveyance of sludge.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 0.90 billion Market Size Forecast US$1.52 billion Growth Rate 7.9% Dominant Segment Sewer & Drain Key Market Drivers Ongoing development of infrastructure in India

Rapid pace of urbanization

Government initiatives Companies Profiled Supreme Industries

Jain Irrigation

Astral Pipes

Vectus Industries

Dolphin Polyplast

Ambition Pipes

Star Plastics

FineFlow Plastic Industries

Ashirvad Pipes

Finolex Industries

Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes

Modigold Pipes Private Ltd

Elegant Polymers

Tirupati Polyflex

Ocean Pipes & Fitting LLP

Prayag pipes

Skipper Pipes

Koemmerling

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India HDPE Pipes market include,

In June 202, Atkore Inc announced the acquisition of United Poly Systems, a maker of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pressure pipe and conduit for the telecom, water infrastructure, renewables, and energy markets.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India HDPE Pipes market growth include Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Astral Pipes, Vectus Industries, Dolphin Polyplast, Ambition Pipes, Star Plastics, FineFlow Plastic Industries, Ashirvad Pipes, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes, Modigold Pipes Private Ltd, Elegant Polymers, Tirupati Polyflex, Ocean Pipes & Fitting LLP, Prayag pipes, Skipper Pipes, and Koemmerling, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India HDPE Pipes market based on diameter, application, end user and region

India HDPE Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Diameter < 20 mm 20-120 mm 121 – 160 mm <160 mm

India HDPE Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Irrigation Water Supply Sewer and Drain Plumbing Oil & Gas Others (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), etc.)

India HDPE Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Agricultural Residential Commercial Industrial

India HDPE Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



Key Questions Answered in the HDPE Pipes Report:

What will be the market value of the India HDPE Pipes market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India HDPE Pipes market?

What are the market drivers of the India HDPE Pipes market?

What are the key trends in the India HDPE Pipes market?

Which is the leading region in the India HDPE Pipes market?

What are the major companies operating in the India HDPE Pipes market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India HDPE Pipes market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

