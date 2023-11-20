22/2023・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 22 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 20 November 2023

Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total, last announcement 14,247 109.12 1,554,618 13 November 2023 2,300 103.50 238,050 14 November 2023 2,300 106.54 245,042 15 November 2023 2,000 105.67 211,340 16 November 2023 2,000 105.10 210,200 17 November 2023 1,300 111.11 144,443 Accumulated 24,147 107.83 2,603,693



Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 24,147 at a total amount of DKK 2,603,693.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 256,644 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,488,255.



Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

