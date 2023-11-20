Green Food Packaging Market estimated to reach USD 404.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Green Food Packaging Market , by Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging, Reusable Packaging), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal Glass, Others) Application (Food, Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Region.

Global Green Food Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 250 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 404.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Material, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Mondi Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Paperfoam Printpack Amcor plc

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Green Food Packaging Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Green packaging, also referred to as eco-friendly packaging, encompasses various materials such as paperboards, plastics, glasses, and metals. These materials can be bio-degradable, reusable, recycled, or a combination of these eco-conscious attributes. The green food packaging, designed to be safe, user-friendly, non-toxic, sturdy, flexible, and temperature-resistant, is available in diverse shapes and sizes to meet customer specifications. Its applications range from clamshell containers, plates, trays, cups, lids to sushi trays, finding utility in both the food and beverage industries. The growth of the food green packaging market is strongly driven by the expanding food and beverage industries. Factors contributing to this surge include the adoption of online platforms for food delivery, continuous innovations in food packaging, and an increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to evolving lifestyles. These trends lead to a heightened demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials. The product is prominently employed in packaging various items such as bakery & confectionery, convenience food, meat, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and beverages. Consequently, the flourishing food and beverage industries are set to drive market growth. However, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure for recycling processes and the high costs associated with recycling may impede the growth of the food green packaging market, especially in underdeveloped regions.

Major vendors in the global Green Food Packaging Market:

Mondi

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Paperfoam

Printpack

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Elopak AS

GWP Packaging

Huhtamäki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Rise in E-Commerce and Delivery Services

The rise of e-commerce and increased reliance on food delivery services globally are serving as prominent drivers for the Global Green Food Packaging Market. With the booming trend of online food ordering and delivery, there is a growing need for packaging that not only ensures the safety and freshness of food during transit but also aligns with sustainable practices. Green food packaging, with its focus on recyclability and reduced environmental impact, is gaining traction in the e-commerce sector. Major food delivery platforms and restaurants are acknowledging the importance of sustainable packaging to meet customer expectations and reduce the ecological footprint associated with packaging waste. This surge in demand from the e-commerce and food delivery segments is anticipated to drive innovation in green packaging solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of this evolving market, further fostering the growth of the overall green food packaging industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Awareness and Demand for Sustainable Practices

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

Opportunities:

Collaborations and Partnerships Across the Supply Chain

Innovation and Technological Advancements

Growing Market Potential in Emerging Economies

Increasing Innovation and Technological Advancements

A significant market opportunity for the Global Green Food Packaging Market lies in the realm of innovation and technological advancements. As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise, there is an opportunity for companies to invest in research and development to create cutting-edge green packaging technologies. This includes exploring novel materials, manufacturing processes, and design concepts that enhance the eco-friendliness, functionality, and cost-effectiveness of green food packaging. Innovations such as bio-based plastics, edible packaging, and smart packaging with embedded sensors for freshness monitoring present exciting opportunities to meet consumer expectations for both sustainability and convenience. Companies that capitalize on these technological advancements can gain a competitive edge in the market, driving growth by offering solutions that address evolving consumer preferences and environmental concerns.

The market for Green Food Packaging is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is poised to take the lead in the Green Food Packaging market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape. Factors driving the growth of the market are growing preference for biodegradable materials, driven by heightened environmental awareness among consumers. Regulatory frameworks promoting eco-friendly solutions are encouraging food and beverage manufacturers to adopt green packaging alternatives. Major players in the industry are investing in research and development to create advanced biodegradable materials, aligning with the sustainability goals of the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing rapid growth in the adoption of green food packaging, fueled by a burgeoning middle class and heightened environmental consciousness. Governments in countries like China and India are implementing policies to curb plastic waste, propelling the shift toward green packaging alternatives. Innovative solutions such as edible packaging and plant-based materials are gaining popularity, particularly in urban areas with a thriving e-commerce sector. The Asia-Pacific market is emerging as a key player in driving sustainability practices within the food packaging industry.

The Recycled Content Packaging segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on type, Green food packaging is divided into recycled content packaging, degradable packaging, and reusable packaging. In 2022, recycled content packaging constitutes a largest share of the worldwide market. The sales of products utilizing recycled content packaging are poised to grow, driven by the expansion of collection and processing operations and increased adoption by businesses aiming to distinguish their products. The escalating demand for recycled content packaging is a result of prominent companies advocating sustainability initiatives and endeavors to boost recycling rates across diverse packaging materials. By incorporating recycled content packaging into innovative products, manufacturers can effectively mitigate the environmental impact of excessive packaging waste, addressing pollution concerns.

