Moa Technology hires for further growth with expansion of its leadership team – announcing appointment of CFO and US-based CBO to support advancement of next-generation herbicides

Experienced biotech Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Rob Quinn appointed as Oxford-based Moa develops its strong pipeline of next-generation herbicides and continues to grow

United States-based Apostolos Klontzaris appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) to drive development and expand footprint in North America and Europe, bringing experience at major crop science companies Bayer and Syngenta, as well as Oerth Bio and Flagship Pioneering

Moa is developing next-generation herbicides with novel modes of action (MOAs) to tackle the growing crisis in agriculture caused by herbicide-resistant weeds amid climate change and population growth

Spun out of the University of Oxford, and backed by leading venture investors, Moa uses unique plant-centric platforms together with innovations employed in health-focused biotech to identify, understand and develop new herbicides with game-changing speed and accuracy

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moa Technology (Moa or the Company), the agricultural biotechnology (agribio) company tackling herbicide-resistant weeds that threaten the world’s food security, today announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a Chief Business Officer (CBO), strengthening its leadership team and preparing it for continued growth.

As CFO, Dr. Rob Quinn will help Moa continue its evolution from a research-based company spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017 and focused on identifying potential herbicides, to one that now has a strong pipeline of candidates, employs more than 60 people and is seeking to expand its base of both investors and partners.

He will be based in Oxford, and joins as an experienced biotech CFO, having worked as CFO at Silence Therapeutics, BenevolentAI, Pharnext and most recently as CFO and interim CEO at Aptamer Group. He has extensive experience of helping biotech companies raise funding, both through equity funding and industry collaborations.

His appointment also reflects Moa’s use of cutting-edge biotechnology processes to identify, understand and develop next-generation herbicides with game-changing speed and accuracy. Rob has over 10 years’ experience working in the life sciences industry, initially in M&A Advisory at Deloitte, before spending several years at GSK, prior to joining Silence Therapeutics. In addition, he brings broad operational experience, having worked in several fast-growing businesses.

Apostolos Klontzaris joins as Chief Business Officer, bringing over two decades of experience in the agritech and crop sciences industry, gained at major leaders in the sector, Bayer and Syngenta, as well as at innovative startups.

At Moa, he will be responsible for driving transformative collaborations with industry partners to accelerate the development and commercialisation of Moa’s pipeline of next-generation synthetic and bioherbicides, based on novel modes of action (MOAs). Based at the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, the largest research park in the United States, Apostolos will help Moa expand its footprint in both North America and Europe, having worked on both continents. He will also help develop the company’s long-term commercialisation and go-to-market strategy.

Apostolos joins from Oerth Bio, another agricultural biotech company, where he drove the company strategy and concluded several strategic partnerships with key industry players as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development. Prior to this he was Senior Principal at Flagship Pioneering, a venture fund developing first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. He previously spent two periods at Bayer Crop Science totalling 14 years and including senior executive roles, most recently as CEO for Greece and Cyprus based in Athens, with the rest in Germany as Director of Business Development and Licensing following earlier roles as Mergers and Acquisitions Manager and Global Product Marketing Manager. Between these periods at Bayer, he spent five years at Syngenta Crop Protection, as Post Patent Defence Lead for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and as Senior Mergers and Acquisitions Manager.

Herbicide-resistant weeds threaten agricultural productivity and are a major problem for growing numbers of farmers across the world. Without effective herbicides, farmers can lose up to 40% of their crop yield as a result of weed growth. The situation is comparable to the threat from antibiotic-resistant bacteria to the efficacy of certain medicines.

Dr. Virginia Corless, Chief Executive Officer of Moa Technology, says:

“Moa is tackling a major crisis that threatens farmers’ livelihoods and global food security. We are delighted to welcome Rob and Apostolos to our team. Their experience and track records will be invaluable in driving our commercialisation strategy, strategic development and industry collaborations. We are also pleased to be expanding our footprint with a key executive in the United States, who has extensive experience there and in Europe.”

Dr. Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer of Moa Technology, says:

“Given my background in biotech, I was quick to see the huge potential in Moa’s approach to the growing problem of herbicide-resistant weeds, and the importance of developing next-generation herbicides at speed. It’s an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to helping it grow further and play a pioneering role in the industry.”

Apostolos Klontzaris, Chief Business Officer of Moa Technology, says:

“The huge market for next-generation herbicides and Moa’s game-changing technology made this role hugely attractive. I am inspired and highly motivated by the company’s approach, focusing on truly innovative and safe modes of action.

“Moa’s potential to transform crop protection for farmers across the world, its prolific pipeline of potential new herbicides, and the importance of its work amid the threat from resistant weeds give it remarkable potential. I look forward to helping the company make the most of that, working with partners and investors to help it change the herbicide landscape.”

Rob has a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester and trained to be a Chartered Accountant at Deloitte. Rob is from Dublin, Ireland and obtained a BSc from University College Dublin.

Apostolos has an MBA, an M.Sc. in Pest Management and a B.Sc. in Agricultural & Biological sciences, all from Newcastle University in the UK. He is an Athenian, the son of a farmer and speaks four languages.

About Moa Technology:

Moa Technology is an agribio company developing next-generation small molecule herbicides and bioherbicides with novel modes of action.

Moa has developed its own proprietary plant-led discovery engine that has generated a promising pipeline of novel herbicides that it is advancing towards field trials.

By discovering and commercialising novel herbicides, Moa’s goal is to improve global food security and help feed the world’s growing population efficiently, safely and sustainably whilst respecting human and environmental health. With a collaborative approach to integrated weed management, Moa aims to support farmers with better products that address the challenge of ever-increasing levels of weed resistance to herbicides, improving crop health and productivity, and mitigating against the impact of climate change.

Based on The Oxford Science Park, Moa was spun out from the University of Oxford’s Plant Sciences Department in 2017 based on ground-breaking research by co-founders Professor Liam Dolan FRS and Dr Clément Champion. The company is backed by top-tier life science and agritech investors including Lansdowne Partners, IP Group, BGF Investments, Bits x Bites, Parkwalk Advisors, Oxford Sciences Innovation and the University of Oxford.

