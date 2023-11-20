Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Analysis & Forecast (2023-2033): Rising Demand in Respiratory Care Drives Digital Dose Inhaler Market to New Heights

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Product; By Type; By Application; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital dose inhaler industry, valued at $13.85 billion in 2023, is poised for a steep rise to $104.3 billion by 2033, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.15%.

This unprecedented growth is attributed to a combination of factors, including an increase in chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD, an aging population prone to respiratory disorders, and a surge in technological advancements in respiratory devices. Furthermore, the market is stimulated by a rising trend in innovative product launches. For example, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's introduction of Tiogiva in the UK in June 2021, a bioequivalent alternative to Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) for COPD treatment, signifies the market's innovative trajectory.

Segment Insights:

By Product: The dry powder inhalers segment led the market in 2022, propelled by technological advances and the launch of products like Berry Global's RS01 in December 2020. The metered dose inhalers segment is also expected to witness rapid growth due to increased healthcare spending and technological innovations.

By Type: Branded inhalers dominated the market in 2022, driven by new respiratory medication developments and the rising demand for branded drug inhalation. The generic segment, however, is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR, bolstered by a growing awareness of generic drug benefits and a demand for cost-effective medications.

By Application: COPD was the largest revenue contributor in 2022, with asthma projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The launch of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s digital inhalers in the United States in September 2022 exemplifies the segment's dynamic growth.

North America is expected to continue leading in revenue share, thanks to frequent product launches and increasing awareness of advanced respiratory devices. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly due to rising healthcare expenditures and an aging population.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the digital dose inhaler market from 2022 to 2033, covering metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, generic and branded products, applications in asthma, COPD, and others, and regional analysis.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $104.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global



The "Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033" report is an essential resource for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, key drivers, and future opportunities in the digital dose inhaler industry.



