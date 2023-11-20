Global Biofuel Enzymes Strategic Business Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of BASF, Aemetis, Codexis, Agrivida, Aumgene Biosciences, Enzyme Innovation and More

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuel Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Biofuel Enzymes estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Amylase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Growth in the Cellulase segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Market Trends and Drivers:
- Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
- Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives
- Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Adoption
- Uptrend in Advanced Biofuels Favors Market Growth
- First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot
- Availability of Biofuel Feedstock & Policies to Drive Biofuel Output
- Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities
- Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales
- Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum
- Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well
- Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production
- Amylases Continue to Sustain Demand in Fuel Ethanol Production Led by Myriad Benefits
- Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam
- Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
- Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
- Global Push Away from Fossil Fuels and increasing Demand for Alternate Fuels in Automotive Industry Offers Opportunities for Growth
- Flex-Fuel Vehicles Drive Demand of Biofuels
- Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects
- Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth
- Algae Enzyme to Accelerate Biofuel Production
- Genetic Engineering Yields Bio-Factory for Enzyme Cocktail to Aid Biofuel Synthesis
- Novel Enzyme Extraction Technique Opens up New Avenues for Cost-Efficient, Enzyme-based Biodiesel Synthesis
- Use of Protein Crystals for Trapping Enzymes
- Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional Characteristics
- Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose Breakdown
- Researchers Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology
- Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel Production
- Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes
- Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Biofuels Market
- High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
- Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
- Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
- Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
Select Companies Profiled Include:
- BASF SE
- AB Enzymes GmbH
- Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
- Aemetis, Inc.
- Codexis, Inc.
- Dyadic International, Inc.
- Agrivida, Inc.
- Aumgene Biosciences
- Enzyme Development Corporation
- BioResource International, Inc.
- Enzyme Innovation
- Creative Enzymes
- ENMEX, S.A. de C.V
- Aum Enzymes
- Apricot Technologies Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Biofuels in the Global Fuel Mix
- Biofuels: An Introduction
- Factors Driving the Shift towards Biofuels
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Impact on Clean Technologies
- COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption
- Witnessing a Tough Year, Biofuel Producers Seek Inclusion in COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Package
- Global Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels and Bounce Back Quickly
- Biofuel Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction
- Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts
- Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes
- Types of Biofuel Enzymes
- Market Outlook
- Regional Market Review
- Biofuels Production Scenario
- Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020
- Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
