Global Biofuel Enzymes Strategic Business Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of BASF, Aemetis, Codexis, Agrivida, Aumgene Biosciences, Enzyme Innovation and More

Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biofuel Enzymes estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Amylase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the Cellulase segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Market Trends and Drivers:

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Adoption

Uptrend in Advanced Biofuels Favors Market Growth

First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot

Availability of Biofuel Feedstock & Policies to Drive Biofuel Output

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities

Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales

Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum

Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well

Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production

Amylases Continue to Sustain Demand in Fuel Ethanol Production Led by Myriad Benefits

Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Global Push Away from Fossil Fuels and increasing Demand for Alternate Fuels in Automotive Industry Offers Opportunities for Growth

Flex-Fuel Vehicles Drive Demand of Biofuels

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth

Algae Enzyme to Accelerate Biofuel Production

Genetic Engineering Yields Bio-Factory for Enzyme Cocktail to Aid Biofuel Synthesis

Novel Enzyme Extraction Technique Opens up New Avenues for Cost-Efficient, Enzyme-based Biodiesel Synthesis

Use of Protein Crystals for Trapping Enzymes

Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional Characteristics

Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose Breakdown

Researchers Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology

Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel Production

Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Biofuels Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Key Report Features:

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biofuels in the Global Fuel Mix

Biofuels: An Introduction

Factors Driving the Shift towards Biofuels

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Impact on Clean Technologies

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Witnessing a Tough Year, Biofuel Producers Seek Inclusion in COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Package

Global Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels and Bounce Back Quickly

Biofuel Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction

Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts

Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes

Types of Biofuel Enzymes

Market Outlook

Regional Market Review

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



