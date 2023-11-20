Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Quality Guidelines: 2 Day Virtual Training Course

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Quality Guidelines" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training is designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries who are engaged in quality assurance, control, validation, and risk management. The program focuses on addressing the implementation gaps in ICH quality guidelines using statistical reasoning and analysis.

Learning Objectives and Outcomes

Understanding ICH Guidelines : Trainees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the fourteen ICH Quality guidelines concerning statistical analysis.

: Trainees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the fourteen ICH Quality guidelines concerning statistical analysis. Statistical Tools and Analysis : The course covers normal distribution, hypothesis testing, confidence intervals, and other statistical methods pertinent to the pharmaceutical industry.

: The course covers normal distribution, hypothesis testing, confidence intervals, and other statistical methods pertinent to the pharmaceutical industry. Risk Management : Participants will learn how to develop and implement a quality risk management plan.

: Participants will learn how to develop and implement a quality risk management plan. Practical Application: The seminar includes practical applications of statistics in various areas, such as stability testing, assay validation, and impurity testing.

Key Topics and Structure

Day 1 : Focuses on reviewing ICH guidelines, understanding the basics of statistics, and developing a quality risk management plan.

: Focuses on reviewing ICH guidelines, understanding the basics of statistics, and developing a quality risk management plan. Day 2: Delves into statistical tests and industry applications, including design of experiments and setting specifications.

Training Format

The seminar is spread over two days, with each day running from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM EDT, covering both theoretical aspects and practical applications of statistical methods in compliance with ICH guidelines.

Expert Speaker

Elaine Eisenbeisz: Owner of Omega Statistics and an experienced statistician, Elaine brings over three decades of expertise in statistical consulting to the seminar. She has a proven track record of collaborative and educational work across various sectors, including pharmaceutical research.

Training Goals and Regulatory Context

The training aims to fill the knowledge gap in applying statistical methods to meet ICH guidelines, a key requirement from regulatory agencies like the FDA. It is structured to help organizations mitigate the risk associated with poorly designed studies and non-compliance.

Upon completion of the course, you will be able to:

Compare FDA requirements to ICH guidelines.

Perform comparative analyses and regression analysis.

Know the difference between confidence and tolerance intervals.

Calculate the appropriate sample size.

Calculate the probability of risk.

Design and perform statistical tests for comparisons, stability, validation, impurities

The course is most beneficial for professionals involved in Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Analytical Validation, Assay Development, Risk Management, and other related fields within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

