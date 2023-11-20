Global Specialty Crops Analysis Report 2023: Market to Grow by $600 Billion by 2030 - Evolving Dynamics of Foodservice Industry Augment Business Prospects

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Crops - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Specialty Crops Market to Reach $2.2 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Specialty Crops estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty crops market. It includes an evaluation of conventional, organic, vegetables, fruits, herbs & spices, tree nuts, and other types of specialty crops.
Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Organic segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Specialty Crops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
The analysis covers annual sales figures in US$ Million for the years 2014 through 2030, with a focus on geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
The report provides insights into recent past, current, and future sales trends, accompanied by percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) where applicable. Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales for select years within this period.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|276
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.6 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crops Market
- An Introduction to Specialty Crops
- Types of Specialty Crops
- World Specialty Crops Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs & Spices, Tree Nuts, and Other Types
- Specialty Crops: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Factors Favoring the Specialty Crops Market
- New Retail Formats to Increase Demand for Specialty Crops
- Free Trade to Boost Market Growth
- Crop Adulteration to Restrain the Market Growth
- Geographic Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
- World Specialty Crops Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Specialty Crops Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Specialty Crops - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Megatrends Wielding Influence on Specialty Crops Market
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Food Sector Dominates the Specialty Crops Market
- Surging Demand for Natural, Clean Label, & Less Processed Foods Augurs Well
- Robust Opportunities in the Beverages Vertical
- Focus on Healthy Living Amidst Pandemic Fuels Demand for Natural Beverages
- Fruit Juices Gain Wider Traction
- Vegetable Juices Seek Opportunities
- Dynamics of Foodservice Industry Augment Business Prospects
- Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Vertical
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Growing Demand for Specialty Crops in Retail Segment
- e-Commerce Widens Retail Opportunities for Specialty Crops
- Smartphone Penetration & Better Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Retail Sales
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)
- Mounting Food Security Concerns Improve Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Small Producers Improve Profitability with Specialty Crops
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 25 Featured)
- Olam International Ltd.
- Plant Health Care, Inc.
- AGT Food and Ingredients
- Oregon Spice Company
- Technology Crops International (TCI)
- SVZ
- Simped Foods Pty Ltd.
- Main Street Data
- iFoodDS
