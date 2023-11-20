Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 13, 2023 to Friday November 17, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|508,281
|7,593,116,707
|13 November 2023
|950
|9,899.4579
|9,404,485
|14 November 2023
|950
|9,985.4789
|9,486,205
|15 November 2023
|950
|10,377.8842
|9,858,990
|16 November 2023
|900
|10,284.0222
|9,255,620
|17 November 2023
|900
|10,235.1778
|9,211,660
|Total 13-17 November 2023
|4,650
|47,216,960
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,929
|10,154.1849
|50,049,978
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|20,085
|202,435,067
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|517,860
|7,690,383,645
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,113,823
|32,870,868,651
|13 November 2023
|4,792
|9,961.9213
|47,737,527
|14 November 2023
|4,792
|10,051.3357
|48,166,000
|15 November 2023
|4,792
|10,476.6162
|50,203,945
|16 November 2023
|4,592
|10,371.7922
|47,627,270
|17 November 2023
|4,592
|10,314.3055
|47,363,291
|Total 13-17 November 2023
|23,560
|241,098,033
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|14,875
|10,232.8740
|152,214,000
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,688
|10,232.8475
|47,971,589
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|89,930
|913,603,005
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,156,946
|33,312,152,274
Page 1 of 2
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 257,443 A shares and 1,084,527 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.64% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, November 20, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 46
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 46 2023