SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 46

Reykjavik, ICELAND

In week 46 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 810,000 own shares for total amount of 10,043,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
14.11.202310:34:00200,000    12.40    2,480,000    49,642,855   
14.11.202311:16:00210,000    12.30    2,583,000    49,852,855   
16.11.202310:13:00200,000    12.40    2,480,000    50,052,855   
17.11.202310:20:00200,000    12.50    2,500,000    50,252,855   
  810,000 10,043,00050,252,855 

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 49,442,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 31,734,337 own shares, which corresponds to 16.39% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 400,6894,289, or 80.14% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.60% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.