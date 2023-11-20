5G Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asian Countries: Commercialization of 5G Solutions Drives 5G Adoption, But Time is Critical for 5G to Prove its Worth

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asian Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the total 5G revenue in the ASEAN region will increase from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $7.43 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 35.3%. 5G revenue will remain driven by 5G connectivity, the main contributing factor during this period.

On the consumer side, revenue growth has started to stagnate. On the enterprise side, mobile operators have started to prioritize growth, with some markets (Singapore and Thailand) more advanced than others. Singtel's success is a testament to the fact that there is a monetizable opportunity for mobile operators to offer value to the enterprise segment by bringing together all the necessary enabling technologies for enterprises to link up to via application programmable interfaces (API) and launch new solutions.

As mobile operators elsewhere in Asia-Pacific have experienced, 5G to drive customer experience, customer-centric strategies, new business models with existing services (including broadcasting), and new services (such as metaverse-based) may be the way forward for mobile operators in ASEAN. Apart from Singapore and Thailand, other countries in the region have not invested much in these areas simply because they have fallen behind with 5G due to challenges upon embarking on their 5G journey, for example, with delayed spectrum allocation and low 5G adoption.

Although 5G revenue registered CAGR growth overall, in some markets, like the Philippines and Indonesia, 5G faces adoption challenges that impact further investment. Difficulties in 5G monetization are not helping justify the high cost of 5G network equipment.

Furthermore, with fewer restrictions (from lockdowns during the pandemic), 5G must compete with cheaper (Wi-Fi hotspots) and better (fiber) technologies from 2023. Technology development is essential, but monetizing the cost incurred is even more critical, especially to maintain stakeholder and investor buy-in.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 66 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.3%



