Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market Report 2023: Shipments of Aftermarket and OEM Telematics Hardware Reached 106 Million Units in 2022

The connected car has been a major trend in the automotive industry for many years now. All of the world's leading carmakers have now launched mass-market connectivity services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket telematics services. The addressable market for aftermarket telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2021, there were an estimated 1.5 billion vehicles registered worldwide. The research team has found that 47.2 million aftermarket telematics hardware devices were sold globally during 2022 at a total market value of approximately € 2.4 billion. Asia-Pacific is the largest geographical market, achieving shipments of about 16.6 million in 2022.

The shipments of aftermarket telematics hardware in Europe and North America accounted for 12.6 million and 10.9 million respectively. The report forecasts that global shipments of aftermarket telematics devices will grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent in the next five years to reach 77.6 million in 2027. Teltonika was the market leader in terms of aftermarket hardware sales with a market share of about 6 percent reaching annual sales of € 139 million in 2022.

CalAmp was the runner up with a market share of about 4 percent in terms of sales and shipments of about 1.5 million telematics units in 2022. Additional top players include Queclink and Jimi/Concox. Queclink ranked third and sold about 2.4 million telematics units to the vehicle industry in 2022. Jimi/Concox ranked fourth in terms of revenues and was the leading company in terms of shipments, reaching a volume of 4.1 million units in 2022. Notable vendors further include ERM Advanced Telematics from Israel; Sensata Insights, Positioning Universal, and Danlaw from North America; Suntech International, Gosuncn RichLink, Neoway Technology, Gosafe, Kingwo, ATrack and iTriangle from Asia-Pacific; and Meta System, Ruptela and Munic from Europe.

Automotive manufacturers can choose between connectivity options such as embedded and handset-based when creating connected car services, which are not mutually exclusive. Embedded solutions use cellular communications hardware inside the vehicle, whereas handset-based solutions use a tethered device such as the driver's smartphone for connectivity. This report mainly focuses on embedded telematics solutions. Several categories of telematics applications are now offered by most leading vehicle manufacturers. Examples include eCall and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air updates, connected navigation and infotainment, fleet management, Wi-Fi hotspots as well as concierge The Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market services and convenience applications. The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are

both commercial and regulatory. There are also numerous OEM telematics offerings from commercial vehicle manufacturers, provided either independently or in collaboration with third parties including leading aftermarket telematics providers. These OEM solutions are expected to achieve increased adoption and to an increasing extent be delivered as standard.

The publisher estimates that global shipments of OEM telematics hardware for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles reached close to 58.4 million units in 2022 at a total market value of € 8.4 billion. The report estimates that nearly 72 percent of all new passenger cars and commercial vehicles sold worldwide in 2022 were equipped with an OEM-embedded telematics system, up from 66 percent in 2021. The design and development of OEM telematics systems are complex as these have to integrate with vehicle systems, fulfill strict quality standards, and ensure performance during the long lifecycle of a vehicle model. For this reason, the OEM telematics equipment suppliers are generally established automotive suppliers that develop their solutions in cooperation with car manufacturers. The publisher has identified LG Electronics as the market leader in terms of OEM telematics shipments at a market share of about 27 percent. The company has contracts with leading automotive brands such as General Motors and Volkswagen. Continental and Harman were the runners up with market shares of about 20 and 10 percent respectively. Other leading OEM telematics hardware vendors include Marelli, Denso, Valeo, Actia, Lear, Bosch, Hyundai Mobis, Visteon and Aptiv.

1. The Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle Market

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Automotive and commercial vehicle telematics

1.3 Aftermarket and OEM telematics infrastructure

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Aftermarket telematics hardware forecast

2.2 OEM telematics forecast

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Market trends

2.4.1 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

2.4.2 Remote control features have become standard and continue to evolve

2.4.3 Telematics hardware vendors expand into the software space

2.4.4 The electrification trend boosts adoption of OEM telematics hardware

2.4.5 V2X technology becomes integrated in OEM telematics hardware

2.4.6 The regulatory environment has driven the adoption of OEM telematics

2.4.7 Looming 4G LTE network sunsets drive 5G adoption in the automotive industry

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Actia

AFAQY

Aplicom

Aptiv

ArusNavi

Arya Omnitalk

Ascent Solutions

Atlanta Systems

ATrack

Bitrek

Bofan Information Technology

Bosch

CalAmp

Cargo-UFC

Coban Electronics

Connected Cars

Continental

Cox Automotive

Cox2M

Danlaw

Denso

Digital Matter

Directed Electronics Australia

ERM Advanced Telematics

Fleet Complete

FleetGuide

G7 Connect

Geometris

Geotab

GLONASSSoft

GoSafe

Huabao Electronics Technology

Hyundai Mobis

IAV

IMS

Intangles

iTriangle

Ituran

iWave Systems Technologies

Jointech

Kingwo

Kuantic

Lantronix

Lear

Level Systems

LG Electronics

Marelli

Maxtrack

Meitrack

Meta system

Micronet

Motive Technologies

Munic

Navtelecom

Neomatica

Neoway Technology

Omnicomm

PassTime GPS

PCL Technology

Positioning Universal

Powerfleet

Procon Analytics

Quake Global

Quartix

Quasar Electronics

Questar Auto Technologies

Redtail Telematics

Ruptela

Samsara

SareKon

Sensata Insights

Sinocastel

Spireon

Suntech International

TechnoKom

Teltonika

ThinkRace

TOPFLYtech

TotemTech

Trakm8

Tramigo

Ulbotech

Valeo

Vem Solutions

Visteon

Volty

Voyomotive

Webfleet

